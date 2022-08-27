Read full article on original website
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Michigan Commit Goes Off In Senior Debut
Football is officially upon us as week 0 is in the books and high school players are starting to get after it across the country.
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Surprising Quarterback Decision
Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been a major storyline this summer. Moments ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on that situation. In a surprising turn of events, Harbaugh has announced that both McNamara and McCarthy will get a chance to start for the...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Isaiah Marshall shines in Southfield A&T's big win over Cass Tech
Southfield — Detroit Cass Tech and Southfield A&T opened the season on Thursday night at one site and put an end to the opening weekend on Saturday evening at A&T with Isaiah Marshall living to the hype he received prior to his high school career in an instant classic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urban Meyer reveals if Notre Dame can hang with Ohio State in Week 1
Urban Meyer is readying for Ohio State to begin their season against Notre Dame Week 1, anticipating a fantastic game on Saturday. Joining Dan Dakich on Don’t @ Me via Outkick, the former Buckeyes coach revealed if he thinks Notre Dame can hang with Ohio State when the lights are brightest.
High School Football: Week one continues Saturday
Union faced off against Ottawa Hills and Cedar Springs traveled to Detroit to take on River Rouge. Week two begins next Thursday
MLive.com
See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022
Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
See photos as Union turns on the jets to defeat rival Ottawa Hills, 59-12
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Two Grand Rapids Public School teams, Union and Ottawa Hills, went head-to-head in the city rivalry game on Saturday afternoon. The Saturday matchup at Houseman Field was the inaugural Grand Rapids Public Schools “Alumni Classic Varsity Football Game”. Before the game, fans received free foam hands and pom-poms as others ate during the pregame tailgate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Notes on a classic between Southfield A&T and Cass Tech
Southfield A&T and Cass Tech played an instant classic in week one and the field was littered with college recruits.
MLive.com
Newaygo basketball standout Jaxi Long signs with Cornerstone University
Former Newaygo All-State guard Jaxi Long is staying close to home as she continues her basketball career at the collegiate level and she’ll have a familiar face in the locker room throughout the process. Long officially signed with the Cornerstone University women’s basketball program and head coach Jessica Yonkers...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 2 in country
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class is on target to be one of the highest-rated in program history, and the jewel of the class is now one of the highest-rated prospects Tom Izzo has ever landed. The Spartans’ class is now rated No. 2 in the...
