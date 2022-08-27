ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
State
Michigan State
MLive.com

See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022

Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

See photos as Union turns on the jets to defeat rival Ottawa Hills, 59-12

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Two Grand Rapids Public School teams, Union and Ottawa Hills, went head-to-head in the city rivalry game on Saturday afternoon. The Saturday matchup at Houseman Field was the inaugural Grand Rapids Public Schools “Alumni Classic Varsity Football Game”. Before the game, fans received free foam hands and pom-poms as others ate during the pregame tailgate.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Newaygo basketball standout Jaxi Long signs with Cornerstone University

Former Newaygo All-State guard Jaxi Long is staying close to home as she continues her basketball career at the collegiate level and she’ll have a familiar face in the locker room throughout the process. Long officially signed with the Cornerstone University women’s basketball program and head coach Jessica Yonkers...
NEWAYGO, MI

