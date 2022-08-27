Read full article on original website
College Heights Herald
WKU’s Greenwell departs for University of Louisville
Zach Greenwell, WKU’s senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy, and mens’ basketball, announced Monday that he will be leaving WKU for the University of Louisville after spending the last 15 years of his life on the Hill. “I wouldn’t leave for almost any other position, but...
Louisville Football Announces Four Captains for 2022 Season
Each side of the ball has two captains, with three being returners and one a transfer.
informnny.com
“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program
Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
247Sports
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
baseballnews.com
Louisville’s McDonnell In Sun 45,000 Hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dan McDonnell is one of the elite college head baseball coaches at the University of Louisville. He has posted a 688-287-1 record in 16 years as an NCAA Div. I coach and led five Louisville teams to the College World Series. At every step along his...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's oldest community theatre returning from long pandemic break for 2022-23 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's oldest community theatre, CenterStage, is returning for the 2022-23 season after a long break due to the pandemic. It's coming back in a brand new space as well. CenterStage has a brand new theatre along with all of the other spaces at the new Trager...
ESPN FPI projects Louisville's 2022 season
It's finally game week! As we (patiently) wait for the Louisville season to kick off this Saturday at Syracuse, let's take a peak at how ESPN's Football Power Index forecasts how it'll go for the Cardinals. Louisville is ranked No. 35 with the Cardinals forecast to finish 6-6. The FPI...
WLKY.com
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Police win 'Best Looking Cruiser' for 2nd year in a row
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are back-to-back winners. KSP has won the title of having the best-looking cruiser in all of the United States for the second year in a row. The title was awarded after a public vote was held online to choose from a variety...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
Black-owned business space opens at west Louisville sports complex
The PNC Entrepreneur Plaza will host pop-ups by Black-owned businesses during major events at the Sports and Learning Complex.
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
WLKY.com
Louisville developer has sights set on building 24-bed hotel in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be a first in west Louisville, but one local developer said he's ready to make history. Gill Holland has announced he plans to bring a two-story hotel to the Portland neighborhood. The hotel, called the Devonian, a 24-bedroom, two-story, 17,000 square-foot structure on Lytle...
WLKY.com
Rally to arrest woman who accused Emmett Till reportedly to be held in Bowling Green
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Almost 70 years after the brutalization and lynching of Emmett Till, activists continue to call for the arrest of a woman whose false accusation led to his murder. Civil rights organization True Healing Under God took to the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol at exactly...
WLKY.com
Country music star Tanya Tucker sings national anthem at World's Championship Horse Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music star Tanya Tucker flew into Louisville on Saturday just to sing the national anthem on the final day of the World's Championship Horse Show. 2022 marked the 119th event, and it took place in Freedom Hall as part of the Kentucky State Fair. Tucker...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents rejoice as Louisville's Beecher Terrace enters new phase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new phase of a brand new neighborhood in Louisville just opened recently. For people who call the new area home, it means so much more than a new place to live. What You Need To Know. Beecher Terrace was originally built in 1939, but was...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Thunderstorms start week off in Louisville, then cooler and drier
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An approaching cold front will bring scattered storm chances to Louisville on Monday. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with the uncomfortable humidity lingering. The best chance for storms will be Monday afternoon and into Monday night. There is a small chance that some storms...
Wave 3
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
