POTUS

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Reportedly Former President Trump will not condoned a Subordinate with a biggerHead than him.

Guest
1d ago

Yep. His head was as big as Trumps and hollow. Only problem, they all came that way and they can’t project the outcome.

Dennis Sanchez
3d ago

he stole money from.build the wall.project! then he pardoned him!!

The Independent

Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview

Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
Steve Bannon
Mitch Mcconnell
Jared Kushner
Hugh Hewitt
Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
The Independent

The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid

It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
