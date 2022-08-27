Read full article on original website
Viva Satire!
3d ago
Reportedly Former President Trump will not condoned a Subordinate with a biggerHead than him.
Reply(2)
19
Guest
1d ago
Yep. His head was as big as Trumps and hollow. Only problem, they all came that way and they can’t project the outcome.
Reply
5
Dennis Sanchez
3d ago
he stole money from.build the wall.project! then he pardoned him!!
Reply
11
Related
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Ivanka Trump urges dad's supporters to donate $75 for signed copy of Jared Kushner's book (Amazon has it for $21)
In an attempt to entice would-be readers, she promises. “This book will reveal what really happened inside the White House during the four historic years of my father’s presidency.”
Fox News host wonders aloud whether Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudis
A Fox News host asked whether Trump tried to sell the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Eric Shawn wondered whether Trump tried to "sell or share" files "to the Russians" or "the Saudis." Shawn's speculation came amid Trump's growing ire against Fox News programs like "Fox & Friends." A Fox...
Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview
Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul Manafort told Insider he gave Trump data to Russians to lay the groundwork for future business deals
Paul Manafort denies that he shared polling data with Russians to help Trump win in 2016. Manafort says that he shared the information to lay the groundwork for future business deals. Manafort has previously failed to recall certain details about him sharing data with his associate. Donald Trump's 2016 campaign...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
RNC cuts off Trump and makes him pay for his own lawyers in Mar-a-Lago documents mess: report
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl wrote in his post-Donald Trump administration book that on Jan....
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid
It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him
The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
The 2nd-highest-ranking US general told Trump his idea for a big military parade in DC was 'what dictators do,' book says
During his presidency, Trump wanted to hold a big military parade in the nation's capital. After attending France's Bastille Day celebration, he said he wanted a parade for July Fourth. A top general told him it's a move that dictators made, an excerpt from an upcoming book says. The second-highest-ranking...
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Trump was so distracted by grievances that he never got around to returning secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: NYT
Donald Trump left office in such disarray he omitted to return documents, per The New York Times. The documents remained in his possession until the FBI took them in a raid last week. Trump claims he declassified the documents, a suggestion that many pushed back against. Donald Trump opted not...
Michael Cohen says Trump's next move in the Mar-a-Lago probe would be to find a scapegoat — Rudy Giuliani
Michael Cohen said Trump is likely looking for a scapegoat for potential criminal charges. Calling Trump "Captain Chaos," Cohen speculated that this scapegoat could be Rudy Giuliani. "They're gonna throw him under the bus for Mar-a-Lago," Cohen told CNN host Don Lemon. Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's one-time personal...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Contently Stroll Hand-In-Hand As Donald Trump's Legal Woes Mount
Donald Trump may be in crisis mode after his Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the FBI, but daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner seemed free of any worry while going for a walk in Miami. On Saturday, August 20, the pair — whether intentional or not — wore...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 22