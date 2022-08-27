ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements

By Via AP news wire
Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi warned Saturday that the political crisis in the country is threatening security achievements made in past years.

Al-Kadhimi’s warning is a clear indication of the dangers of one of Iraq’s worst political crises since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. It is the result of disagreements between followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and rival Iran-backed groups since last year’s parliamentary elections.

Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October elections but failed to form a majority government, leading to what has become one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years.

His bloc later resigned from parliament and his supporters last month stormed the parliament building in Baghdad . Al-Sadr has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.

“This political crisis threatens the security achievements and the nation’s stability,” al-Kadhimi said in a speech marking Islamic Day of Combatting Violence against Women in Baghdad.

“Now, the solution is for all political parties to make concessions for the interests of Iraq and Iraqis,” said al-Kadhimi.

Last week, al-Kadhimi called for a meeting of senior political leaders and party representatives to find a solution. He warned that if “fighting erupts, the shootings will not stop and will remain for years.”

Earlier this month, al-Sadr called on his followers to be ready to hold massive protests all over Iraq but then indefinitely postponed them after Iran-backed groups called for similar rallies the same day, saying he wants to preserve peace and that “Iraqi blood is invaluable” to him.

Iraq has witnessed relative stability since the Islamic State group was largely defeated in the country in 2017. But militants have continued to wage attacks, frequently hitting security forces and military targets with roadside bombs and firing on convoys or checkpoints.

During the rise of IS, when it controlled large parts of Iraq, deadly explosions were common in the oil-rich country.

The Independent

Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life, report says

Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
POTUS
The Independent

More than four in 10 Americans say civil war is more likely within the next decade, poll finds

A newly released poll has found that a significant number of Americans believe the United States will be embroiled in a civil war within the next 10 years as political divisions continue to strain the country’s civic bonds.The online survey of 1,500 adults — commissioned by The Economist and conducted by YouGov from 20 to 23 August — found that 29 per cent of respondents said a civil war would be “somewhat likely”, while 14 per cent said such a conflict would be “very likely”. Self-described “strong Republicans” were the most likely to say a civil war in the...
POLITICS
