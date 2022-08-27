ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg “Froze Up” The First Time He Rapped For Dr. Dre

By Preezy Brown
Snoop Dogg is regarded as one of the coolest figures in entertainment, with a laidback demeanor that makes it difficult to ever picture him under duress. Yet, the rap legend reveals that his first interaction with Dr. Dre was one in which he failed to rise to the occasion, admitting that he “froze up” when given the initial opportunity to rap for Dre.

“He [Dr. Dre] came over one Thanksgiving and Warren G had me nervous because he was telling Dre ‘Snoopy can rap,’” Snoop recalled during an appearance on the Checc’N-In Podcast with Big U. “And I was like man shut the f**k up, I ain’t ready yet.”

Snoop also recalls hearing the instrumental for Eazy-E’s 1988 hit “Eazy-Duz-It” before its release . Dre offered him a chance to showcase his skills by rapping over the beat. “So Dre takes us to the back room and he starts playing that ‘He once was a thug from around the way,’ before it had even come out,” he continued. “He [Dr. Dre] turned to me and was like ‘you rap?’ And I’m like ‘nah I don’t rap!’ That was my moment and I froze up on cuz. I wasn’t ready.”

Fortunately, Snoop would eventually get the courage to perform in front of Dre, who first featured him on the 1992 soundtrack single “Deep Cover,” then on Dre’s solo debut, The Chronic , and the rest is history.

Snoop recently confirmed that he and Dre are currently working on music together, but has not specified in what capacity or when listeners can expect to hear the finished product. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop said earlier this month . “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.”

Watch Snoop Dogg’s appearance on the Checc’N-In Podcast here.

Snoop Dogg Defends 2Pac's Politics 25 Years Later: "America's Violent"

Comments / 0

