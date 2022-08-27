Excavation and piling work has begun at 18 India Street, the site of a 14-story two-tower residential complex in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by 1 Java Owner, LLC, which purchased the site with Aware Super from JZ Capital Partners and RedSky Capital Partners for nearly $111 million in October 2020, the structure will yield 850 rental units with 30 percent reserved for affordable housing, as well as 13,000 square feet of retail space. Lendlease is the general contractor for the 2.6-acre full-block property, which is bound by India Street to the north, Java Street to the south, Water Street to the east, and the East River to the west.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO