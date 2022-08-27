Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom Handy
New York YIMBY
Demolition Continues on Harte & Company Warehouse at 14 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Demolition is progressing on the Harte & Company warehouse at 14 Clay Street, the site of a potential 400-unit mixed-use development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Dupont Street 1, LLC, the project will replace the derelict 91-year-old structure that has sat vacant since 2004 with a new building spanning up to 400,000 square feet with a residential component as well as 200 parking spaces, community facilities, and a grocery store. United Interior Service is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Clay Street to the north, Dupont Street to the south, and Franklin Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1 Wythe Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a seven-story commercial building at 1 Wythe Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Bordered by Wythe Avenue to the northwest, Banker Street to the east, and North 15th Street to the southwest, the lot is near the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Louis Handler of Keren Star is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Excavation and Piling Work Begins at 18 India Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Excavation and piling work has begun at 18 India Street, the site of a 14-story two-tower residential complex in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by 1 Java Owner, LLC, which purchased the site with Aware Super from JZ Capital Partners and RedSky Capital Partners for nearly $111 million in October 2020, the structure will yield 850 rental units with 30 percent reserved for affordable housing, as well as 13,000 square feet of retail space. Lendlease is the general contractor for the 2.6-acre full-block property, which is bound by India Street to the north, Java Street to the south, Water Street to the east, and the East River to the west.
New York YIMBY
200 Montague Street’s Façade Nears Completion in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn
Exterior work is nearing completion on 200 Montague Street, a 20-story residential building in the Borough Hall Skyscraper Historic District of Brooklyn Heights. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Aurora Capital Partners, the 140,700-square-foot structure will yield 121 rental units in one- to three-bedroom layouts with marketing led by M.N.S. Real Estate NYC for Aurora Capital Associates, as well as 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Cauldwell Wingate is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Court and Clinton Streets. Ancona Engineering handled the former demolition of the old structure.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 637 Madison Street in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 637 Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Stuyvesant Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard, the lot is near the Gates Avenue subway station, serviced by the J and Z trains. Rotem Cohen of On Point Development LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Renovations Complete at Kingsley House Mitchell-Lama at 41 Barker Avenue in White Plains
Renovations are now complete at Kingsley House, a 12-story Mitchell-Lama property at 41 Barker Avenue in White Plains, New York. Located in Westchester County, the project represents more than $36 million of public-private investment led by DG Design + Construction and partner Smith & Henzy Affordable Group, the property’s current owners.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 104-30 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 104-30 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens. Located between 104th Street and 107th Street, the lot is one block east of the 104th Street subway station, serviced by the J and Z trains. William Li of TW Real Properties Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
New York YIMBY
HPD Pursues Climate Resilient, Affordable Housing Project at 351 Powers Avenue in the South Bronx
New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) has announced a request for proposals to construct a climate resilient, 100 percent affordable housing complex at 351 Powers Avenue in the South Bronx. Located between East 141st Street and East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood, the site is an undeveloped, city-owned lot totaling approximately 17,400 square feet.
New York YIMBY
41 Barker Avenue
New York YIMBY
193 Greenpoint Avenue Tops Out in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction is progressing on 193 Greenpoint Avenue, a five-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates and developed by Brooklyn Builders Inc., the 53-foot-tall structure will yield four residential units spread across 6,503 square feet as well as 603 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building will also have a cellar level. JBS Works is the general contractor for the property, which is located near the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard.
New York YIMBY
193 Greenpoint Avenue
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NBC New York
Bathroom Floor Collapse Plunges Woman Into NYC Apartment Building Basement
A sudden collapse of the floor inside a Bronx apartment building unit sent a woman falling down into the cellar below -- and spurred angry calls from tenants blaming their landlord for allegedly failing to take care of the building. City officials reported the partial collapse at a building on...
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
New York YIMBY
SL Green Reveals New Dining Experience at One Vanderbilt in Midtown, Manhattan
SL Green has revealed the first images of Jōji, a hidden Omakase-style restaurant beneath supertall office tower One Vanderbilt in Midtown, Manhattan. The venue’s culinary program will be led by sushi master chef George Ruan and Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud. Shinichiro Ogata, founder of Simplicity Design, oversaw interior...
Thousands without power across Staten Island on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Thousands of Con Edison customers across several Staten Island neighborhoods are experiencing power outages Monday afternoon, as emergency crews work to assess the issue. The company’s website, as of 2:45 p.m. reported more than 10,000 outages in Mid-Island and South Shore communities, including Great Kills, Richmond,...
VIDEO: Woman struggles with scooter-riding thieves in midday robbery near Guggenheim
Video from the NYPD shows the two crooks riding the scooter westbound down a sidewalk on E. 89th Street. As they pass the 28-year-old woman and her friend, one of them reaches out and tries to grab her necklace, the video shows.
