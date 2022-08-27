Demolition is progressing on the Harte & Company warehouse at 14 Clay Street, the site of a potential 400-unit mixed-use development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Dupont Street 1, LLC, the project will replace the derelict 91-year-old structure that has sat vacant since 2004 with a new building spanning up to 400,000 square feet with a residential component as well as 200 parking spaces, community facilities, and a grocery store. United Interior Service is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Clay Street to the north, Dupont Street to the south, and Franklin Street to the west.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO