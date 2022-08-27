Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
1840 Jerome Avenue
New Renderings Revealed of Affordable Housing Project at 2 Mount Hope Place in The Bronx. Updated renderings from Gerald Caliendo Architects offer a first look at an 11-story mixed-use building at 2 Mount Hope Place in Morris Heights, The Bronx. The development is alternately addressed as 1840 Jerome Avenue and will comprise a mix of rental apartments, retail space, and community facilities.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1155 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a vertical and horizontal expansion of a four-story residential building at 1155 Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Putnam Avenue and Madison Street, the lot is near the Franklin Avenue subway station, serviced by the A and C trains. Leslie Xia is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 855 East 167th Street in Crotona Park East, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 855 East 167th Street, an eight-story residential building in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Designed by Sion Consulting Engineering, the structure yields 30 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Construction On 222 E. Broadway Nears Completion On Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Exterior work is nearing the finish line on 222 E. Broadway, a 28-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects with S4Architecture designing the facade, and developed by Optimum Asset Management, the 84,271-square-foot structure will yield 70 units in studio to four-bedroom layouts, with an average scope of 1,397 square feet apiece and interiors by Paris Forino. 222 E. Broadway is located by the corner of E. Broadway and Clinton Street. Cantor Pecorella is handling sales and marketing.
New York YIMBY
LPC Approves Renovations at 601 West 26th Street in West Chelsea, Manhattan
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) has approved renovations at 601 West 26th Street, a historic office building in Manhattan’s West Chelsea Historic District. The scope of work includes a new outdoor terrace, illuminated ground-floor signage, and retail storefronts. RXR Realty, the building’s current owners, are leading the renovation project....
New York YIMBY
Demolition Continues on Harte & Company Warehouse at 14 Clay Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Demolition is progressing on the Harte & Company warehouse at 14 Clay Street, the site of a potential 400-unit mixed-use development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Dupont Street 1, LLC, the project will replace the derelict 91-year-old structure that has sat vacant since 2004 with a new building spanning up to 400,000 square feet with a residential component as well as 200 parking spaces, community facilities, and a grocery store. United Interior Service is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Clay Street to the north, Dupont Street to the south, and Franklin Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Finishing Touches Underway on Virgin Hotel at 1225 Broadway in NoMad, Manhattan
Finishing touches are wrapping up on the Virgin Hotel, a 38-story tower at 1225 Broadway in NoMad. Designed by Stantec and developed by Lam Group, the 476-foot-tall structure will yield 300,000 square feet with 460 rooms managed by Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Group. Flintlock Construction Systems is the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 30th Street, a short walk from Koreatown and the Flatiron District.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2 Mount Hope Place in Morris Heights, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2 Mount Hope Place, an 11-story mixed-use new development at 1840 Jerome Avenue in Morris Heights, The Bronx. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects and developed by Sam Kafif, the structure yields 430 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 43 units for residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $21,738 to $215,150.
New York YIMBY
41 Barker Avenue
Renovations Complete at Kingsley House Mitchell-Lama at 41 Barker Avenue in White Plains. Renovations are now complete at Kingsley House, a 12-story Mitchell-Lama affordable housing property at 41 Barker Avenue in White Plains, New York. Located in Westchester County, the project represents more than $36 million of public-private investment led by DG Design + Construction and partner Smith & Henzy Affordable Group, the property’s current owners.
New York YIMBY
