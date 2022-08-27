Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thereflector.com
Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course
Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
‘We're done with Portland’: Some residents move away over what they say is the city's lack of response to homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Rapid Response Bio-Clean team worked for hours to clear out a large homeless camp at Southeast 80th Avenue and Rhine Street Monday morning — one that nearby residents said they'd reported to the city hundreds of times throughout summer, without much success. "At...
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
iheart.com
Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
opb.org
Column collapse at Lewis & Clark College kills student, injures 2 others
One student died and two others were hurt when a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Southwest Portland Monday night. Portland Fire & Rescue said witnesses confirmed there were six people in three hammocks attached to several free-standing columns, when one of the columns fell inward. It happened around 8 p.m.
etxview.com
Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure
Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after masonry column collapses at Lewis and Clark College campus
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and two were injured Monday night when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis and Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Medical teams were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the 600 block of S Palatine Hill Road.
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
Officials identify hiker found dead near Angel’s Rest Trail
The hiker found dead at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail last week has been publicly identified.
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
opb.org
Explosion at food carts rocks downtown Portland
An explosion at a food cart pod rocked downtown Portland early Sunday. Portland police say they received calls near 4 a.m. from people reporting an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod on Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The blast shattered “a large number of windows...
opb.org
Hillsboro launches Oregon’s first advanced manufacturing apprenticeship for high school students
High schoolers don’t usually help manufacture semiconductors. But in tech-heavy Hillsboro, where companies have about 800 job openings in advanced manufacturing, that’s about to change — at least for six students at Century High School. The Hillsboro School District announced Monday it’s launching Oregon’s first registered youth...
rtands.com
Crews prepare to build light rail bridge on TriMet project
TriMet’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate and improve the MAX system in the Portland, Ore., area will continue in September and require closures of I-84 and a small section of the MAX Blue Line. The closure of I-84 is necessary so crews can continue building a new light rail bridge...
Chronicle
Cowlitz River Bridge Work Expected to Cause Significant Delays on Southbound Interstate 5 Aug. 26 to Sept. 16
People living and driving near Toledo and Vader in Lewis County will need to plan for extended delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Monday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Sept. 16, the state Department of Transportation announced on Friday. Southbound I-5 near the Cowlitz River Bridge will be reduced from two...
opb.org
Portland high schooler shares NASA experience
Out of 1,100 applicants, a student from St. Mary’s Academy snagged an internship with NASA. Lily Segna is just one of 92 students who had the chance to work alongside engineers during her Earth and Space Science summer internship. Segna actually comes from a line of family members working in the space industry, including her mother and grandfather. She joins us to share her experience and what it means to follow in some of her family’s footsteps.
opb.org
Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay
As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
kykn.com
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
Comments / 0