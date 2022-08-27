ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course

Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
iheart.com

Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Column collapse at Lewis & Clark College kills student, injures 2 others

One student died and two others were hurt when a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Southwest Portland Monday night. Portland Fire & Rescue said witnesses confirmed there were six people in three hammocks attached to several free-standing columns, when one of the columns fell inward. It happened around 8 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
etxview.com

Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure

Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Explosion at food carts rocks downtown Portland

An explosion at a food cart pod rocked downtown Portland early Sunday. Portland police say they received calls near 4 a.m. from people reporting an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod on Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The blast shattered “a large number of windows...
PORTLAND, OR
rtands.com

Crews prepare to build light rail bridge on TriMet project

TriMet’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate and improve the MAX system in the Portland, Ore., area will continue in September and require closures of I-84 and a small section of the MAX Blue Line. The closure of I-84 is necessary so crews can continue building a new light rail bridge...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland high schooler shares NASA experience

Out of 1,100 applicants, a student from St. Mary’s Academy snagged an internship with NASA. Lily Segna is just one of 92 students who had the chance to work alongside engineers during her Earth and Space Science summer internship. Segna actually comes from a line of family members working in the space industry, including her mother and grandfather. She joins us to share her experience and what it means to follow in some of her family’s footsteps.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay

As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone

What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
PORTLAND, OR

