Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Kenny Pickett Predicts Score of Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl
Kenny Pickett expects a dominating win for the Pitt Panthers in their season opener.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker
Here are the moves that New Orleans made between Sunday and this afternoon to get the the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.
Multiple reports say Steelers getting calls about deal for Mason Rudolph
According to multiple reports, there is interest from other teams for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting Pittsburgh has gotten calls from teams interested in Rudolph.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Tomlin defends playing time for Watt, talks O-line—Steelers notes
He said before the game he would play the starters & has no regrets even after injuries to TJ Watt & Diontae Johnson-plus his thoughts on the O-line, WRs and more
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 1
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania. Here are the games we’re covering this Friday on Skylights:. Upper St. Clair at North Hills. Steel Valley at Sto-Rox Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
