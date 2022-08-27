Read full article on original website
Lady Raider volleyball rolls South Gallia, 3-1
BIDWELL, Ohio (WV News) — In a battle of county rivals, it was the Silver and Black who stood tall. The River Valley volleyball team stayed undefeated into 2022 with a 3-1 (25-13, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18) victory over the South Gallia Lady Rebels Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.
Ravenswood volleyball opens with win against Wahama
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) – While it may have just been the first of many matches on the season, there was still plenty to play for Thursday evening as Ravenswood’s Devilette volleyball team opened the 2022 campaign at Wahama. “This match was for sectional tournament seeding,” veteran head...
Viking boys' soccer fall to Point Pleasant and SA
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The ball just wouldn’t go through the net in a pair of soccer showdowns for the Ripley Vikings. Head coach Victor Boyce’s 2022 crew lost last week to Point Pleasant, 6-0, and St. Albans, 2-0.
Lady Viking volleyball opens with win
QUINCY, W.Va. (WV News) – It was a clean sweep to get things going for Ripley’s 2022 volleyball team. Brenda Moore’s crew hit the road last Thursday and came away with a three-set victory (25-8, 25-18 and 25-13) over Riverside.
Ripley girls' soccer have been busy early on in 2022
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – In his second season at the helm, Jay Pierson, a former Ripley standout football defensive back, has watched his Lady Viking soccer team stay quite busy on the pitch during the month of August. It all started with a 2-2 tie against Beckley Woodrow...
Red Devils enjoy the sweet taste of victory against Magnolia
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 high school football season marks the 50th anniversary for Ravenswood’s Class AA state championship win over Magnolia, 14-6, at Parkersburg’s Stadium Field on Thanksgiving Day. While a state title wasn’t on the line Friday night inside Spano-Taylor Stadium at Flinn...
Ravenswood boys' soccer deadlocks with Winfield in opener
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – “It was a very high-intensity and clean match.”. The speaker was veteran Ravenswood boys head soccer coach Todd Murray.
Devilette soccer has strong numbers in 2022
RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. (WV News) – It’s year number four of the Delaine Carter era for Ravenswood Devilette soccer. And after dealing with low numbers her first few seasons, things are definitely on the rise for Carter’s girls’ program on the pitch.
Michael (Mike) Tillinghast
Michael (Mike) Tillinghast, 79, of Ripley, WV passed away August 27, 2022. He had been battling a rare lung disease, IPF, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Mike graduated from Scott High School in Boone County and earned a B.S. in Forestry from WVU. He taught school in Webster County, and then became a service forester in Marion County. Mike then moved to Spencer and worked for Burke-Parsons-Bowlby. From 1981 until 1999 he co-owned MillWood Inc., a lumber concentration yard. He enjoyed his final years of employment as a Consultant Forester, walking and climbing acres of forested land. He and his wife of 36 years, Rachel, enjoyed antiquing and owning Rachel’s Relics on Court Street in Ripley. Mike was creative in building their home, finishing antique furniture and designing and making hundreds of stained-glass items.
GreenPower Motor Co. celebrates opening of South Charleston, West Virginia facility
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was officially welcomed to the West Virginia business community Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of its manufacturing facility in South Charleston. Following the start of operations in September, the company plans to produce up to...
The Thrasher Group, Inc. acquires Dunn Engineers of Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Thrasher Group, Inc. has recently acquired longtime Charleston-based engineering firm, Dunn Engineers. This acquisition adds nearly 20 new staff members to Thrasher’s already robust team of engineering, architectural, and field services personnel. Continuing to focus predominantly on utility engineering, the staff from Dunn Engineers...
Walter Smittle III
Walter Smittle III, 79, of Ripley, WV, passed away on August 25, 2022, at CAMC Memorial surrounded by his family. Walter was born on February 27, 1943, to parents Walter (Nook) Smittle Jr. and Eileen Smittle (Calvert) in New Martinsville, WV. He was a graduate of Marshall University and a former educator, coach and administrator for Wetzel County Schools. His interest in the fire service began as a member of his hometown fire department in Paden City, WV. He continued to pursue excellence in the fire service through continued educational opportunities.
Justice speaking
Tabitha Marie Parsons
Tabitha Marie Parsons, 41, of Ripley, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Aug. 26, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center. She was born March 14, 1981, in Jackson County, W.Va., the daughter of Ruth Stover and the late Kenton Parsons.
Ripley Senior News
My riddle for you this week is: What do you get when you cross a hummingbird and a doorbell?
Racine Party in the Park preview
RACINE, Ohio (WV News) — The Village of Racine is having a party, and everyone is invited. “Party in the Park” will be held Sept. 9-10, with activities beginning Friday evening, and continuing through Saturday at Star Mill Park. With the slogan “Big Party — Little Town...
Magistrate's Report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Michael David Redman, 1 count of battery, making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature/causing physical harm to another, $3,000 bond.
Special meeting to discuss city pool maintenance
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood City Council conducted a short special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 to discuss issues with the city pool. During the previous meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Tim Salser with the city maintenance crew brought up some issues that had been discovered recently. Those included the possibility of the liner needing to be replaced at a cost of $165,000 and the filtration system needing to be overhauled, at a price of $125,000, due to the 20-year age of the equipment/
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Fire engulfs dwellings
MT. ALTO, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint filed with the Jackson County Magistrate’s office, a senior trooper with the West Virginia State Police responded to a call involving an active structure fire located in Mount Alto in Jackson County on Aug. 21, 2022. The officer was dispatched due to previous issues of domestic violence at the location. Prior to arriving, 911 advised the officer that the complainant who called in the fire observed a female leaving the residence after the fire began to get out of control.
