footballscoop.com
As Mississippi Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency, Deion Sanders, Jackson State scramble for basic necessities
With Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declaring a water emergency in the state’s capital city, Jackson, Deion Sanders on Tuesday morning said he is left scrambling to find adequate facilities for the basic needs of his Jackson State University players just days before the Tigers’ season opener. Flooding from...
actionnews5.com
West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008. Angol was...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. grocery tax holiday ends this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is the last day Tennesseans can shop for groceries tax free!. The state is still under a month-long grocery tax-free holiday through midnight Wednesday. The grocery tax returns to 4% on Sept. 1. Governor Bill Lee put the measure in place to help with the...
actionnews5.com
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
actionnews5.com
Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
actionnews5.com
Some women say they’re having trouble getting prescriptions filled because of Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol...
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
actionnews5.com
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in west Africa has been found alive after nearly five months of captivity. WVUE reported 83-year-old Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been found safe Monday after she was abducted from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Burkina Faso.
actionnews5.com
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency...
