Mississippi State

actionnews5.com

West Tennessee violent fugitive captured after 14 years on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary has been arrested after 14 years on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Blaize Angol, of the Virgin Islands, on February 5, 2008. Angol was...
VALDOSTA, GA
actionnews5.com

Tenn. grocery tax holiday ends this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is the last day Tennesseans can shop for groceries tax free!. The state is still under a month-long grocery tax-free holiday through midnight Wednesday. The grocery tax returns to 4% on Sept. 1. Governor Bill Lee put the measure in place to help with the...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
TUCSON, AZ
actionnews5.com

Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in west Africa has been found alive after nearly five months of captivity. WVUE reported 83-year-old Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been found safe Monday after she was abducted from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Burkina Faso.
LOUISIANA STATE
actionnews5.com

President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency...
JACKSON, MS

