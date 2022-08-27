Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida man stole $2.6 million in COVID relief, used it to buy boat, engagement ring: DOJ
A Florida man admitted to stealing $2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds to buy houses, a boat, and an engagement ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Florida Man Sentenced To 24 Years In Staffing Scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a partner in Key West staffing companies to more than 24 years in prison on tax, immigration, and money-laundering charges related to providing unauthorized workers to hotels, bars, and restaurants, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The sentencing Friday
niceville.com
Tax fraud scheme, fraudulent refund land Florida woman in prison
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida woman was sentenced to one year and one day in prison last week for helping to execute a nationwide tax fraud scheme and attempting to prevent the IRS from recovering a fraudulent refund she received after filing a false tax return, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced.
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Florida Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Defrauding Homeowners In Pool Scheme
More than a hundred victims gave Brian Washburn and his wife thousands of dollars in down payments on pools and wound up with either unfinished construction, leaving giant holes in their yards or never even heard from the company again.
niceville.com
Tampa Electric to pay $500,000 fine related to explosion that killed five workers
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida power company will pay a $500,000 fine associated with an incident that resulted in the deaths of five workers, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Tampa Electric Company (TECO) was sentenced in federal court in the...
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty
Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth
MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
tamaractalk.com
Caretaker Who Embezzled Seniors’ Money To Pay For Tamarac Home Sentenced to Prison
A Broward County caretaker who stole money from a senior couple to help buy a new house in Tamarac was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison Friday, prosecutors said. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, will also serve four years of supervised release for stealing nearly $300,000 from...
Parents ask federal judge to block Florida schools from carrying out 'Don't Say Gay' law
The group on Friday asked for a hearing in their pursuit of a preliminary injunction.
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
mynews13.com
FRRC reacts to voter fraud allegations across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) held a conference in celebration of their 10-year anniversary Saturday morning but there was one hot topic: the recent arrests of 20 people accused of voter fraud. What You Need To Know. The FRRC works to end disenfranchisement of those...
US Army Soldier Arrested In Florida With Plethora Of Weapons, Fake Bomb After Car Crash
An active duty US Army soldier was arrested on Sunday in Florida after an odd series of events led investigators to a plethora of weapons and a fake bomb. At approximately 4:10 pm yesterday, Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a 911 call of
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
Arguments Set For Prosecutor Suspended By Florida Gov. DeSantis
A federal judge will hear arguments on Sept. 19 in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request for a preliminary injunction that could reinstate him to the job. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Thursday scheduled the preliminary-injunction hearing in a lawsuit that
niceville.com
Florida divers cited for allegedly taking too many lobsters, other violations
FLORIDA – A fisheries inspection at a dock in Broward County by an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) ended with citations being issued for alleged lobstering violations, the FWC has announced. According to the FWC, when officer Marina Hammad was on patrol, she saw...
Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs
Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
New Mexico man indicted for allegedly trying to establish 'Islamic State Center'
The Department of Justice indicted a New Mexico man, charging him with attempting to provide material support for ISIS. Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque, allegedly attempted to set up an "Islamic State Center" in New Mexico. The center was designed to "teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the DOJ.
