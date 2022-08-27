ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dies after shooting in Airport area

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Friday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound off the 3400 block of Christine Road.

Police said that a man was taken to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

MPD said the suspect(s) escaped on foot and were seen wearing dark clothing. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

