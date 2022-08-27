Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program
Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville
The head coach of the Cardinals has only been on the job since March, but is starting to see growth in his players.
Syracuse Game Saturday: Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under and betting info. for week 1
Alrighty, Syracuse football fans, it’s time for the 2022 campaign to kick off! The Orange begins its quest this fall for a winning record and a bowl game when the ‘Cuse hosts fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team Louisville this Saturday night at the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome.
'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
informnny.com
“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
Louisville Football Announces Four Captains for 2022 Season
Each side of the ball has two captains, with three being returners and one a transfer.
ESPN FPI projects Louisville's 2022 season
It's finally game week! As we (patiently) wait for the Louisville season to kick off this Saturday at Syracuse, let's take a peak at how ESPN's Football Power Index forecasts how it'll go for the Cardinals. Louisville is ranked No. 35 with the Cardinals forecast to finish 6-6. The FPI...
baseballnews.com
Louisville’s McDonnell In Sun 45,000 Hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dan McDonnell is one of the elite college head baseball coaches at the University of Louisville. He has posted a 688-287-1 record in 16 years as an NCAA Div. I coach and led five Louisville teams to the College World Series. At every step along his...
247Sports
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
spectrumnews1.com
UK Football gears up for 2022-23 season with new upgrades at Kroger Field
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It’s a big week for University of Kentucky Football and its fans as their season opener is set for this Saturday against Miami University (Ohio). Kick off is set for 7 p.m. ET. What You Need To Know. The University of Kentucky will face off...
College Heights Herald
WKU’s Greenwell departs for University of Louisville
Zach Greenwell, WKU’s senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy, and mens’ basketball, announced Monday that he will be leaving WKU for the University of Louisville after spending the last 15 years of his life on the Hill. “I wouldn’t leave for almost any other position, but...
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
WLKY.com
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
WLKY.com
Louisville developer has sights set on building 24-bed hotel in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be a first in west Louisville, but one local developer said he's ready to make history. Gill Holland has announced he plans to bring a two-story hotel to the Portland neighborhood. The hotel, called the Devonian, a 24-bedroom, two-story, 17,000 square-foot structure on Lytle...
WHAS 11
Atherton High School librarians say seeing Jack Harlow on VMA's stage was 'unreal'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Jack Harlow's two high school librarians saw him hosting the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, they said it felt "unreal." "He is a gentle, sweet, kind person and that's stuck with him even though he's gotten so famous and he still responds to messages from us and he just remained humble," said one of Atherton High School's librarians, Heather Waters.
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
spectrumnews1.com
Residents rejoice as Louisville's Beecher Terrace enters new phase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new phase of a brand new neighborhood in Louisville just opened recently. For people who call the new area home, it means so much more than a new place to live. What You Need To Know. Beecher Terrace was originally built in 1939, but was...
