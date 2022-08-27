ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Charlie Crist selects Karlan Hernandez-Matz as running mate

MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...
MIAMI, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Expected To Surrender On Corruption Charges

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expected to surrender this week on at a criminal public corruption charge. Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charles Zelden says if he's suspended, you can expect the governor will appoint another Republican to his seat. Martinez claims he's innocent, blaming the county’s prosecutor for “false” charges politically motivated ahead of his possible run for sheriff in 2024. The accusations against Martinez come after a 5-year investigation into his private practice work as a consultant.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County School Board candidate warns against voting for runoff rival, suspended incumbent

Donna Korn, suspended incumbent Board member, received the most votes for the seat in Tuesday's Primary Election but now faces a runoff. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of four sitting Broward County School Board members last week, the runoff rival of a suspended Board member urged voters to support the certainty that he represents.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis

MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis.  The money will be invested into housing programs.  One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody.  Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
fau.edu

Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.

Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

Greater Fort Lauderdale Area Home, Condo Sales Annually Plummet in July

According to the Miami Association of Realtors, Broward County Florida's July 2022 total home sales decreased year-over-year when compared to July 2021 - one of the best sales months in Broward real estate history. July 2022 sales were down year-over-year, from 3,679 to 2,575. Single-family home sales decreased 27.8% year-over-year,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
golatinos.net

M-DCPS School Board Unanimously Approves item Proffered by Luisa Santos Recognizing The District 9 Office Student Fellowship

At the August School Board Meeting, the Miami-Dade County Public School Board unanimously approved item B-5: Recognizing the District 9 Office Student Fellowship, proffered by School Board Member Luisa Santos. The District 9’s Office Student Fellowship is an opportunity for students to use their voices and lived experiences to be...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

