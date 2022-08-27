Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charlie Crist's running mate Karla Hernandez: 'Everything is on the ballot this November'
Hernandez described the goals of teaching as a microcosm of the community.
floridapolitics.com
‘A breath of fresh air’: Kevin Marino Cabrera vows less politics, more voter fulfillment ahead of Miami-Dade Commission runoff
'We are a breath of fresh air compared to career politicians and the failed policies of the last 30 years.'. For someone who’s only held elected office once, government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera boasts a sturdy political resumé. He’s worked for a former Governor, a U.S. Senator,...
Charlie Crist selects Karlan Hernandez-Matz as running mate
MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis looking to oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He gets to replace him if he waits til after September 5th
There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee. September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term. Why is that interesting or...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami-Dade Commissioner to Surrender to Authorities on Charge
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities early this week and is facing a charge related to a financial issue, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51. Although Martinez, did not respond to requests for comment to...
iheart.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Expected To Surrender On Corruption Charges
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expected to surrender this week on at a criminal public corruption charge. Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charles Zelden says if he's suspended, you can expect the governor will appoint another Republican to his seat. Martinez claims he's innocent, blaming the county’s prosecutor for “false” charges politically motivated ahead of his possible run for sheriff in 2024. The accusations against Martinez come after a 5-year investigation into his private practice work as a consultant.
islandernews.com
Both FL gubernatorial candidates choose Hispanic women from Miami-Dade as running mates
Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Broward County School Board candidate warns against voting for runoff rival, suspended incumbent
Donna Korn, suspended incumbent Board member, received the most votes for the seat in Tuesday's Primary Election but now faces a runoff. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of four sitting Broward County School Board members last week, the runoff rival of a suspended Board member urged voters to support the certainty that he represents.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
WSVN-TV
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
fau.edu
Rent Growth Slowing in Two Florida Metros but Still a Problem in U.S.
Two Florida markets hampered by dramatic rent increases over the past year finally appear to be getting relief, but much of the nation remains in the cross hairs of a crisis, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. In July, Fort...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attorneys In Surfside Condo Collapse Awarded Compensation
Attorneys asking for more than $100-million for their efforts.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
worldpropertyjournal.com
Greater Fort Lauderdale Area Home, Condo Sales Annually Plummet in July
According to the Miami Association of Realtors, Broward County Florida's July 2022 total home sales decreased year-over-year when compared to July 2021 - one of the best sales months in Broward real estate history. July 2022 sales were down year-over-year, from 3,679 to 2,575. Single-family home sales decreased 27.8% year-over-year,...
golatinos.net
M-DCPS School Board Unanimously Approves item Proffered by Luisa Santos Recognizing The District 9 Office Student Fellowship
At the August School Board Meeting, the Miami-Dade County Public School Board unanimously approved item B-5: Recognizing the District 9 Office Student Fellowship, proffered by School Board Member Luisa Santos. The District 9’s Office Student Fellowship is an opportunity for students to use their voices and lived experiences to be...
Comments / 0