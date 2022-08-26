Read full article on original website
Lake Charles, La - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for attempted second degree murder after allegedly firing multiple times at an occupied vehicle. Lake Charles Police said officers were dispatched Sunday night to Fall St in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned an occupied vehicle had been shot multiple times and the occupants had left the scene and driven to a local hospital .Officers learned there were three occupants in the vehicle and one of them suffered a gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained statements leading to the identity of suspect Keyanski Thomas. On Tuesday Lake Charles Police located Thomas at a residence on U.S. 90 in Lake Charles. Thomas was arrested without incident and is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police.
Lake Charles American Press
9/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Shelly Dionda Stark, 44, 101 Tousaint Road No. 111 — two counts direct contempt of court; required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $12,850.
Jennings man shot in the face and the bullet still remains
At Lafayette General, a Jennings man is recovering from being shot in the face on Monday.
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder Man Found Guilty in Attacking Newspaper Carrier
Vernon Parish, La - A DeRidder man was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of a newspaper carrier. After deliberating for about an hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of attacking and brutally beating 67 year old Woodie Blanks after he had just delivered a newspaper to the doorstop of James’ grandfather. James had argued it was a case of mistaken identity, and that he believed Blanks was a prowler allegedly spotted at his grandfather's property in the days before the attack. The attack has left Blanks partially blind. The trial for the second suspect in this case is set for October.
Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office
Store Manager in Louisiana Arrested for Theft from Employer After Being Caught on Camera by the Corporate Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 30, 2022, that on August 23, CPSO deputies received a complaint from the corporate office of a store located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, regarding an employee who was stealing from the store.
Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Theft on West Parish Road in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a white 2000 Dodge three-quarter-ton that occurred in the 200 block of West Parish Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 25th at 7 PM and August 27th at 6 PM. CPSO is...
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
KPLC TV
Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
Lake Charles woman arrested for stealing a vehicle at Roanoke business
A Lake Charles woman was arrested following a report of a stolen vehicle at a Roanoke business Monday.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish assists with search for Sabine River drowning victims
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim of a tragic drowning on Sabine River, a young boy who was found on Aug. 29 around 8:30 am. The response to this tragedy was enormous and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Herford wants to specifically thank the following people and agencies that provided so much assistance to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the families of the victims of this terrible event.
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Kaplan area
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is alleged to be part of a catalytic converter theft ring in the Kaplan area.
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31
West Prien Lake Road Closure in Lake Charles Beginning August 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, from the Cove Lane Roundabout to the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
kalb.com
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Port Arthur News
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
Lake Charles American Press
Trial begins in newspaper carrier attack
Opening arguments began Tuesday morning in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish in the jury trial of the first of two men charged in the attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks. Douglas Paul James, 32, is pleading not guilty to a charge of second-degree battery for...
