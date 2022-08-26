Lake Charles, La - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for attempted second degree murder after allegedly firing multiple times at an occupied vehicle. Lake Charles Police said officers were dispatched Sunday night to Fall St in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned an occupied vehicle had been shot multiple times and the occupants had left the scene and driven to a local hospital .Officers learned there were three occupants in the vehicle and one of them suffered a gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained statements leading to the identity of suspect Keyanski Thomas. On Tuesday Lake Charles Police located Thomas at a residence on U.S. 90 in Lake Charles. Thomas was arrested without incident and is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO