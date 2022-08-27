ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score a near-mint Microsoft Surface 3 tablet for only $200

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQBEB_0hXhGWbO00 Stack Commerce

Don’t let all the Instagram ads fool you . You don’t actually need brand new tech whenever you need a tech upgrade. It will benefit the environment (and your wallet) to buy refurbished instead. The more economical and Mother Earth-friendly route, purchasing refurbished items doesn’t mean just buying pre-loved goods. They have gone through stringent testing and are deemed in perfect working order by the manufacturer before being put back on the market.

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, buying a refurbished unit can save you a few hundred dollars. A certified refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 happens to be on sale, and for a limited time, you can get a new-to-you tablet for 13 percent off.

This 2015 model may seem outdated to some people, but it’s perfectly capable of letting you execute all kinds of tasks, from browsing the web to watching a movie to playing games. It packs a 10.8-inch ClearType full HD display and 1920×1280 resolution that displays crystal-clear content and 10-point multi-touch support that lets you use your fingers to select, zoom, and move things around. It’s powered by an Intel Atom Z8700 processor, meaning you can run multiple apps and do various things simultaneously without experiencing any lags that may disrupt your workflow.

Great for toting around anywhere you go, this model offers up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also has a built-in 3-point kickstand to work or play comfortably at your desk, on the couch, or while delivering a presentation. It even has stereo speakers boasting Dolby sound, allowing you to listen to your music, podcasts, and audiobooks in impressive quality.

A Microsoft Surface 3 tablet typically retails for $230, but with this deal, you can get it on sale for only $199.99 . That’s a savings of 13 percent.

Prices subject to change.

