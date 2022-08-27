Read full article on original website
Despite fire, N.J. wedding venue finds way to hold events for couples
ROCKLEIGH, N.J. -- Imagine the night before your wedding, a fire rips through your venue. It could have been several brides' nightmare when that actually happened in northern New Jersey this past weekend.But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis found out Monday, some couples were still able to have their "happily ever after."When the blaze broke out at The Rockleigh on Thursday night, smoke and flames were shooting out of the building, which was evacuated right before a wedding.Seeing this, Danica DeVito had to brace herself."I was just in shock, like mind blown, like very, very upset," DeVito said.Her wedding was two...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking
New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products
At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Penn. to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a down payment and closing costs. The Philly...
Five NYC Public School Teachers Win $25,000 Each For Their ‘Incredible’ Work
Five boroughs. 900 applications. $315,000 in award money to 35 New York City teachers who are outstanding at what they do. The FLAG Foundation For Excellence in Education awarded grants to 35 teachers for their hard work earlier this year. Of the 35 winners, five teachers, one from each borough, won the FLAG Award for […]
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for Years
Lawsuits concern a variety of severe environmental health hazards at sites spanning across the state.Morristown Minute. NJ Files 7 Environmental Lawsuits concerning a broad array of chemical pollutants in sites across Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park Borough, and Middlesex Borough.
