Despite fire, N.J. wedding venue finds way to hold events for couples

ROCKLEIGH, N.J. -- Imagine the night before your wedding, a fire rips through your venue. It could have been several brides' nightmare when that actually happened in northern New Jersey this past weekend.But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis found out Monday, some couples were still able to have their "happily ever after."When the blaze broke out at The Rockleigh on Thursday night, smoke and flames were shooting out of the building, which was evacuated right before a wedding.Seeing this, Danica DeVito had to brace herself."I was just in shock, like mind blown, like very, very upset," DeVito said.Her wedding was two...
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking

New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
CBS New York

At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

