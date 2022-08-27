Read full article on original website
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low Prices
If you live in the area, you may already be familiar with the new one-of-a-kind discount store that has taken over the former Lord and Taylor department store in the Moorestown Mall.
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking
New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers
While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
I visited Lemonade, the Californian fast-casual chain, for the first time and now I think it's poised to take over the US
Lemonade only has 20 locations, but the chain did more than $50 million in sales in 2021. It's easy to see why.
Today Explained: Death to the Spotted Lanternfly
New York and New Jersey have seen a major influx of Spotted Lanternflies this summer. These bugs are known to cause detrimental effects to agriculture, and experts are urging those who run into them to squish and kill them immediately.
A TikToker Caught Chipotle Workers Allegedly Cheating Online Orders
Have you ever ordered something online through DoorDash or GrubHub? Have you ever placed an order for delivery from your favorite pizza restaurant? Chances are, a good portion of those reading this probably have at least once in their lives. While no doubt most of those working in the service sector, be they delivery drivers or in the restaurant themselves, are upstanding everyday people, how sure can you be that someone somewhere in that chain isn't trying to pull one over on you?
Don't Even Think About Putting Ketchup On A Hot Dog
Even Barack Obama says no one past the age of 8 should do it.
This TikTok Trick Can Save You $3 on a McFlurry at McDonald's in California
A McFlurry can be pricey - but this simple trick revealed on TikTok could save you money in McDonald's across California. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - A Mcflurry can be expensive, but a simple trick can help you save money.
