Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release on Friday.

The news release says a $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against iDeal Motors and its owners, Adam and Andrea Newbrey, for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

The Consumer Protection Division says it received two complaints that iDeal Motors, which was located at 4435 S. Broadway Ave ., failed to provide titles to the buyers.

An investigation found in one transaction, iDeal Motors sold a scrap vehicle to a customer without being properly licensed, used an unlicensed salesperson on the transaction, willfully withheld from the buyer that the vehicle was a scrap vehicle, and falsely told the buyer the vehicle was a salvage vehicle.

In the second transaction, the Consumer Protection Division says iDeal Motors sold a vehicle with open safety recalls and did not disclose that information to the buyers.

The news release says in both transactions, iDeal Motors failed to deliver the title within 60 days and issued multiple sixty-day temporary registration permits in violation of Kansas law.

In 2019, iDeal Motors and Adam Newbrey entered into a consent judgment with the DA’s office, promising to make a good faith effort to resolve new consumer complaints. The Consumer Protection Division alleged the dealership and Newbery willfully failed to cooperate with the investigation.

The default judgment calls for iDeal Motors to pay over $24,000 in restitution to customers and $90,000 in civil penalties for the KCPA violations, in addition to other costs and expenses.

The court also imposed an additional fine of $40,000 on iDeal Motors and Adam Newbrey for violations of the prior consent judgment.

The judgment revoked the business license for iDeal Motors and permanently banned the Newbreys from selling motor vehicles in Kansas.

When buying a used car, the DA’s office gives the following tips:

Make sure you know as much as you can prior to the purchase

Consider asking to take the vehicle for an independent inspection prior to buying the car.

Have the car inspected, ask for a vehicle history report, and check for recalls by clicking here.

The DA’s office says recalls are free and repairs are covered by the manufacturer, and other safety issues may also impact your decision to buy the car.

The default judgment was filed on Aug. 26, 2022.

