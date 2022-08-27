ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

I'm a disabled, recent college graduate who still can't find a job, even in this market

By Michael Foglietta
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Throughout my job search, there were hundreds or even thousands of applicants for job postings in Tucson.

I am 50 years old, been disabled since 2003, and I have no recent work experience. Apparently, three strikes and I’m out at meaningful and gainful employment in Arizona.

By gainful employment, I mean a job that actually pays a living hourly or salaried wage in Arizona. Bots that search resumes do not give a complete account of individuals with disabilities. HR reps need to take the time to dig a little deeper when it comes to the disabled workforce.

Ponder these statistics.

From the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council in 2019:

  • 72.7% of Arizona working-age adults are employed.
  • 26.3% of Arizona working-age adults with a cognitive disability are employed.
  • 15.8% of Arizona individuals have a household income below the poverty line.
  • 28.3% of Arizona individuals with a cognitive disability have a household income below the poverty line.

And from a pre-pandemic report by the Arizona Workforce Development Board:

  • 488,802 working age adults have a disability.
  • Only 38% were employed.

I have marketable skills

Despite my learning and physical disability, I just graduated from the University of Arizona with my bachelor’s degree in political science/international relations with a 3.7 GPA.

I began my job search 6 months prior to graduation to be able to start working as soon as I graduated, figuring that would be plenty of time to secure a job.

I am not the typical college kid and being 50, with two kids living with me and a house to maintain, I cannot just move back in with my parents until I find work.

I was in the engineering/defense field prior to my disability, and I served in the U.S. Navy as a submariner from 1996 to 2001, which translates to plenty of experience that is still relevant today. My disability did not take my experience away, and I have kept up with technology and my knowledge base over the years and gained experience in other areas.

I also gained licenses in insurance to serve as a backup in case I couldn’t find the job or career I was hoping for. Not discounting those career fields at all, but that is not what I went to college for. All of this adds up to still being very relevant in the current job market.

Say you're disabled, and they never call back

Outside of the insurance industry, I have only had one decent job offer, but it offered very little to no advancement opportunities and no skills that I could apply to other opportunities.

I have sent out more than 60 resumes and had multiple recruiters and HR representatives reach out and who wanted an explanation for the large gap in my work history. I tell them that I have been disabled since 2003, and never hear from them again.

I do typically send out a cover letter that explains this, tailored to a particular job posting.

Of the handful of actual in-person or phone interviews, none produced an offer.

I was part of the Workforce Recruitment Program through the university, a service for disabled people to help find work in government agencies. I was part of that for two years and only had one contact through the program. Government agencies supposedly tap this database to search for disabled people who they feel match their job openings. Whether they actually use it isn’t known to me.

I have found that any job openings that require a medical exam, I will fail – and have failed. Which meant I did not get the job.

Because of my disability, I spent 90% of my day studying and doing homework, 7 days a week in general. It was all but impossible for me to socialize in any way. This also meant no networking opportunities, which is regrettable.

Because the good-ol’-boy network of finding jobs appears alive and well. So, too, it seems, are ageism and ableism.

Michael Foglietta suffered a blood-clot burst in the brain in 2003. He graduated from the University of Arizona in August with a bachelor's in political science/international relations and lives in Tucson. Reach him at mpfmrf65@gmail.com; on Twitter: @michaelfogliet2.

Kimberly Bradshaw
3d ago

Even if it wasn't the job that offered upward advancement, maybe you should have taken it. Not being employed for almost 20 years, this would have been a plus and shows a willingness to work, while still looking for a better job. Also you may have missed opportunities for networking. I am not saying it's a perfect situation and that disabled people are not overlooked, but everyone has to start somewhere.

Shaun
3d ago

I believe this gentleman’s degree says it all. There is an over abundance of people with this degree.

