Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
Door County Hit-and-Run Suspect Held on $500,000 Cash Bond
The suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Door County is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. While his name has not yet been released, the Door County Sheriff’s Office has stated that they believe the 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man who struck and killed a 71-year-old woman was drunk at the time of the incident.
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Still Above Pre-Spike Level
While fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continue their decline, they are still well above the pre-spike level. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County dropped six cents from last week, now sitting at $3.53. Six-cent drops were also recorded in...
Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
Ships Go 0-and-2 in Car Ferry Cup
Manitowoc Lincoln dropped a pair of games Saturday in the 2nd annual Boys Soccer Car Ferry Cup at Ludington, Michigan. The Ships fell to the host Ludington Orioles in the first game 8-nothing, before losing to Cedar Springs, Michigan 2-0. Lincoln, now 1-3, continues nonconference play tomorrow night (August 30th)...
Door County Woman Dead Following Weekend Hit-and-Run
A 71-year-old Door County woman is dead following a hit-and-run. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday (August 27th) on County Road BB near Old Highway Road in the Town of Sevastopol. It was determined that while she was walking on the side of the road, the woman had...
Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
Over-the-air antenna viewers, rescan on Wednesday to keep watching FOX 11, CW 14
We have an update for all viewers who receive WLUK and WCWF-TV signals over the air using an antenna. FOX 11 and CW 14 will be converting from their current VHF frequency to a UHF frequency this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. If you are receiving WLUK through an antenna or know someone who is using an antenna, a rescan of your television set or converter box (instructions here) will be required.
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
Manitowoc Police Asking for Help in Identifying Two Dogs Involved in a Biting Incident
The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs involved in a recent biting incident. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South 21st Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday (August 27th). They spoke with an individual who was bitten by the...
Sturgeon Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is behind bars after striking a woman with his car Saturday evening. The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when the man, who was driving westbound on Gordon Road in the Town of Sevastopol, hit a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. He lost control of his vehicle after that, crossing the eastbound lane before entering a ditch and hitting a fence at a nearby orchard.
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
Appleton Scouts Honored for their Actions During Amtrak Derailment
Several Scouts from Appleton have been honored for their heroic actions during an Amtrak train derailment earlier this summer. The Scouts were a part of Troops 12 and 73 and were on a cross-country trip when the train derailed in Missouri this past June. They used all of their first...
