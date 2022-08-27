ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Graduate Ann Arbor hotel offers cuisine from around the world with new kitchen concept

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Guests at the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel can now sample dishes from around the world with a new ghost kitchen concept launched earlier this month. Graduate Food Hall rolls eight different concepts into one, featuring a variety of dishes from American classics to Japanese street food. Graduate Hotels launched the concept in partnership with Creating Culinary Communities, also known as C3.
Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars

They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
