ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gilbertsunnews.com

Former cop founds Zona Coffee Company

A former Phoenix police officer and U.S. Air Force veteran has found a way to stay involved in his profession and build bridges in the community via an online coffee business. Jason Cvancara of Gilbert founded Zona Coffee Company in the summer of 2021 with product names inspired by people and places of Arizona, including Sedona, Tucson and Flagstaff blends.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix

Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Turquoise brings a new experience to Glendale

The West Valley is getting an addition to its wine scene. Set to open its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31, Turquoise Wine Cellar and Tasting Room is looking to share its passion for wine and offer opportunities to explore varietals from around the world in an approachable way. “Everything about it...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tempe, AZ
Lifestyle
Chandler, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Tempe, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Superior, AZ
State
Arizona State
Chandler, AZ
Restaurants
City
Phoenix, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Restaurants
Gilbert, AZ
Food & Drinks
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Arizona

With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale

Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Evans
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Epicenter in Agritopia is the talk of Gilbert

The last few years have seen an explosion in commercial real estate, with some unique mixed-use developments popping up around the Valley. Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is one of those developments and is a residential and retail destination appealing to residents of Agritopia and the entire East Valley. Features of the walkable retail space include common areas, benches, water features and farm-related greenery and trees that are incorporated in such a way that they receive rainfall runoff. Epicenter incorporates a diverse blend of restaurants, beauty services and specialty retailers on the lower level, with a luxury multi-family residential development called The Tyler, perched directly above.
GILBERT, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix

What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options). Original...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler, Basha football preparing for California opponents

It’s been two years since East Valley high school football teams have had the opportunity to travel outside of the state for competition. Chandler brought in Cherry Creek from Colorado last year. Hamilton had one of the most memorable games in its come-from-behind win over Nevada power Bishop Gorman.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It

It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Beer Bar#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Taproom#Craft Beer#Picnic Tables#Food Drink#Belly Kitchen Bar#Buck Rider#Mesa
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications

Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff

Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
azbex.com

Resident Questions Lead to Scottsdale Park Continuance

The Scottsdale Planning Commission had been scheduled to vote on the Ashler Hills Park Municipal Use Master Site Plan in its Aug. 10 meeting, but questions and comments from nearby residents led to the item being continued to a later date. Voters approved Ashler Hills Park in north Scottsdale as...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Hidden Lake in Buckeye

Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
BUCKEYE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy