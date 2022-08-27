The last few years have seen an explosion in commercial real estate, with some unique mixed-use developments popping up around the Valley. Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is one of those developments and is a residential and retail destination appealing to residents of Agritopia and the entire East Valley. Features of the walkable retail space include common areas, benches, water features and farm-related greenery and trees that are incorporated in such a way that they receive rainfall runoff. Epicenter incorporates a diverse blend of restaurants, beauty services and specialty retailers on the lower level, with a luxury multi-family residential development called The Tyler, perched directly above.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO