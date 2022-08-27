Read full article on original website
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former cop founds Zona Coffee Company
A former Phoenix police officer and U.S. Air Force veteran has found a way to stay involved in his profession and build bridges in the community via an online coffee business. Jason Cvancara of Gilbert founded Zona Coffee Company in the summer of 2021 with product names inspired by people and places of Arizona, including Sedona, Tucson and Flagstaff blends.
Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix
Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
Turquoise brings a new experience to Glendale
The West Valley is getting an addition to its wine scene. Set to open its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31, Turquoise Wine Cellar and Tasting Room is looking to share its passion for wine and offer opportunities to explore varietals from around the world in an approachable way. “Everything about it...
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
The best courses you can play in Arizona
With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
Cinnaholic is Coming Soon to Mesa
The gourmet plant-based cinnamon rolls shop continues to expand in the Valley.
Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state.
Here’s why Epicenter in Agritopia is the talk of Gilbert
The last few years have seen an explosion in commercial real estate, with some unique mixed-use developments popping up around the Valley. Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is one of those developments and is a residential and retail destination appealing to residents of Agritopia and the entire East Valley. Features of the walkable retail space include common areas, benches, water features and farm-related greenery and trees that are incorporated in such a way that they receive rainfall runoff. Epicenter incorporates a diverse blend of restaurants, beauty services and specialty retailers on the lower level, with a luxury multi-family residential development called The Tyler, perched directly above.
Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix
What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options). Original...
Chandler, Basha football preparing for California opponents
It’s been two years since East Valley high school football teams have had the opportunity to travel outside of the state for competition. Chandler brought in Cherry Creek from Colorado last year. Hamilton had one of the most memorable games in its come-from-behind win over Nevada power Bishop Gorman.
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications
Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff
Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
Now and then: See what a Phoenix intersection looked like 100 years ago
PHOENIX — If these photos could talk, they'd share a unique story of growth and expansion in Phoenix well worth more than 1,000 words. In a Facebook post shared by the City of Phoenix Sunday, two pictures show how much the city has grown since the early 1900's. "First...
Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
Resident Questions Lead to Scottsdale Park Continuance
The Scottsdale Planning Commission had been scheduled to vote on the Ashler Hills Park Municipal Use Master Site Plan in its Aug. 10 meeting, but questions and comments from nearby residents led to the item being continued to a later date. Voters approved Ashler Hills Park in north Scottsdale as...
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
Hidden Lake in Buckeye
Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
