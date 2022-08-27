Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge to open this weekend
While students may be sighing in relief after President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, scammers may be gearing up. Cedar Falls and Waterloo are working together to revamp areas around the Cedar River. Man killed in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 57 minutes ago. A man died early...
KCCI.com
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
KIMT
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
msn.com
As COVID-related free school meal program ends, how much will Iowa families pay for breakfast, lunch?
Many Des Moines area metro families will see higher meal prices this school year as a COVID-19-era universal free meals program ends and schools grapple with the rising cost of food and ongoing supply chain issues. For the last two years, most students have eaten for free after the U.S....
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowans can now request absentee ballots for midterm election
Cedar Falls and Waterloo are working together to revamp areas around the Cedar River. Man killed in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting. Tuesday's Deep Dive: August 30th Edition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara takes a look at the next...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Libertarians opt out of federal, most statewide races: What it means
Iowa's filing period for the 2022 general election closed on August 27 with no third-party candidate qualified for the ballot in any federal race, or any statewide race other than for governor and lieutenant governor. The landscape could hardly be more different from four years ago, when the Libertarian Party...
bleedingheartland.com
Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowans Can Apply for Absentee Ballots Starting This Morning
(Radio Iowa) Iowans who want to vote by mail in the general election this fall can submit their applications for an absentee ballot starting today (Tuesday). The applications are available at voterready.iowa.gov or at your county auditor’s office. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says unlike in 2020, officials won’t be sending the application forms to voters in the mail.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
Daily Iowan
Iowa election officials navigating new GOP election law ahead of midterms
As Iowa election officials prepare for the midterm elections, county auditors could face criminal penalties under a recent law passed in the GOP-controlled legislature. Senate File 413, signed in March 2021, made it illegal for election officials to fail to follow state guidance and state election laws. They could face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of at least $750 but not more than $7,500.
KCRG.com
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa
As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
KCRG.com
UNI College of Education makes adjustments to help more students become teachers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG)-Fewer people are pursuing a career in education, and it’s something that’s contributing to a shortage of teachers statewide. But the University of Northern Iowa says their enrollment in the College of Education has remained steady for the last decade. ”We continue to lead the...
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts
DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the money and conducting the vulnerability assessments, which are starting soon.
Daily Iowan
Hinson and other Republicans poke holes in Biden’s agenda ahead of midterms
Republicans are aiming to campaign on a few ideas to push their red wave this midterm election, which comes on the heels of dissatisfaction with Biden’s administration. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, held her second annual barbecue bash on Sunday afternoon at the Linn County Fairgrounds, in hopes to garner support for her re-election in the midterms this November. About 750 people attended the rally.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, August 30th, 2022
Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election. An explosion in the final weeks of the war killed 13 U.S. service members. New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge to open this weekend. Updated: 3 hours ago. The pedestrian bridge on...
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
