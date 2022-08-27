ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Time is undefeated. If you had to know one fact about the NBA and professional sports, in general, that might be the very most important one. It’s not a comfortable reality. In fact, it’s quite difficult to watch our favorite athletes decline. After all, professional athletes feel like superhuman entities to us mere mortals. We understand what we’re watching them do, we just can’t imagine how they could possibly be capable of doing it.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls reached the NBA Playoffs for the first time in five years last season. However, late-season injuries derailed what could have been a monumental season. Despite of a season-ending injury to PG Lonzo Ball, the Bulls finished with a 46-36 regular season record and the #6 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost 4-1 in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Deandre Ayton May be Traded for Anthony Davis

The Phoenix Suns are all settled on their off-season front, but that could change during the traded deadline. Per Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, the Suns could potentially make a blockbuster trade for Los Angeles superstar center Anthony Davis. The blockbuster deal would potentially see Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson swapped...
Phoenix Suns Land John Collins In Major Trade Scenario

Quality and quantity are often pitted against each other. Oftentimes, they’re mutually exclusive — and in the NBA, it applies. Moreover, different situations call for one or the other. Suppose you were stranded on a desert island with no food or water. Would you prefer to stumble upon a week’s worth of basic necessities or one gourmet dinner?
Suns: Devin Booker Lights up Chris Paul's Basketball Camp

We won't see Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker on an actual NBA court for a few more weeks, although his appearance at Chris Paul's basketball camp out in Los Angeles for high school players might count in some books. Booker is fresh off a terrific season where he set...
Memphis Grizzlies Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

When an NBA player is selected first overall in the draft, they’re instantly saddled with high expectations. Whether that’s fair or not is a matter of debate. After all, the player never asked to be selected there. At the same time, they worked for it. Furthermore, the vast majority of players to get picked first overall are proud to have been – and rightfully so.
Suns: The Bench Will Make or Break Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns have made the NBA Finals with this nucleus once — they can definitely do it again. There are obvious glares for the starting core, one being the star-cementing leaps that both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will have to make. Both of those future perennial stars...
3 Cardinals injured in preseason finale

The Arizona Cardinals finished their preseason schedule with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They came out of the game fairly healthy, but three players got hurt. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
