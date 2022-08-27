Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
Washington Wizards Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Father Time is undefeated. If you had to know one fact about the NBA and professional sports, in general, that might be the very most important one. It’s not a comfortable reality. In fact, it’s quite difficult to watch our favorite athletes decline. After all, professional athletes feel like superhuman entities to us mere mortals. We understand what we’re watching them do, we just can’t imagine how they could possibly be capable of doing it.
ESPN panel of NBA coaches, execs picking Suns, Clippers over Warriors
The panel doesn't even expect the Warriors to repeat as Western Conference champs.
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards
On Sunday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker. Before spending the last three seasons with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, Walker had been the face of their franchise.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls reached the NBA Playoffs for the first time in five years last season. However, late-season injuries derailed what could have been a monumental season. Despite of a season-ending injury to PG Lonzo Ball, the Bulls finished with a 46-36 regular season record and the #6 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost 4-1 in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton May be Traded for Anthony Davis
The Phoenix Suns are all settled on their off-season front, but that could change during the traded deadline. Per Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, the Suns could potentially make a blockbuster trade for Los Angeles superstar center Anthony Davis. The blockbuster deal would potentially see Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson swapped...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says His Shorthanded Lakers ‘Mystified’ the 76ers in the 1980 NBA Finals
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar missed Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals, but his Lakers still rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says His Shorthanded Lakers ‘Mystified’ the 76ers in the 1980 NBA Finals appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Phoenix Suns Land John Collins In Major Trade Scenario
Quality and quantity are often pitted against each other. Oftentimes, they’re mutually exclusive — and in the NBA, it applies. Moreover, different situations call for one or the other. Suppose you were stranded on a desert island with no food or water. Would you prefer to stumble upon a week’s worth of basic necessities or one gourmet dinner?
Yardbarker
Suns: Devin Booker Lights up Chris Paul's Basketball Camp
We won't see Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker on an actual NBA court for a few more weeks, although his appearance at Chris Paul's basketball camp out in Los Angeles for high school players might count in some books. Booker is fresh off a terrific season where he set...
RELATED PEOPLE
Memphis Grizzlies Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When an NBA player is selected first overall in the draft, they’re instantly saddled with high expectations. Whether that’s fair or not is a matter of debate. After all, the player never asked to be selected there. At the same time, they worked for it. Furthermore, the vast majority of players to get picked first overall are proud to have been – and rightfully so.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Thinks The Lakers Could Move Anthony Davis For Deandre Ayton And Cam Johnson
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that underperformed this year. Despite having three stars on the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to make the playoffs, even missing the play-in tournament. Anthony Davis' availability was a problem last season for the team, and some have suggested that the...
Yardbarker
Suns: The Bench Will Make or Break Phoenix
The Phoenix Suns have made the NBA Finals with this nucleus once — they can definitely do it again. There are obvious glares for the starting core, one being the star-cementing leaps that both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will have to make. Both of those future perennial stars...
3 Cardinals injured in preseason finale
The Arizona Cardinals finished their preseason schedule with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They came out of the game fairly healthy, but three players got hurt. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4