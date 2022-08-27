ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

mynbc5.com

Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89

WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot

Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 8 hours ago. The summer...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Cambridge man charged with manslaughter in friend’s death

A man is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a friend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened at the Cambridge Motel on South Park Street. They believe Keith Libertucci was working on a shotgun – either cleaning it or loading it – when it discharged, killing another man who police aren’t identifying.
CAMBRIDGE, NY
WCAX

Rutland celebrates Whoopie Pie

Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Vermont Department of...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT

