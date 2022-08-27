Read full article on original website
Plane crashes near Morse Airport in Bennington
The Bennington Police Department said a small plane has crashed near William H. Morse Airport in Bennington. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just outside the airport.
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
Police: Inmate dies at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police say that they responded to the facility around 3 p.m on Sunday. The name of the deceased inmate has not been released yet, but...
Vermonter allegedly jumps into river fleeing police
A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river near Walgreens on North Street.
Stamford man hurt after crashing into brush
A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Stamford last Saturday, Aug. 20. The crash took place on Route 100 at about 1 a.m.
Cambridge man arrested after fatal motel shooting
A Cambridge man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed someone at the Cambridge Motel.
Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case
The offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case.
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
Hudson Falls man arrested in relation to 2020 chase
New York State Police arrested Brandon Baldwin, 25, of Hudson Falls on Sunday. Troopers said he was involved in a police chase in 2020.
Crown Point man nabbed for alleged domestic dispute
A Crown Point man has been cited to court after he allegedly grabbed someone in his house multiple times, and threw them against a wall.
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
Pedestrian killed in Rutland crash, driver charged
A woman has died after reportedly being hit by a car in Rutland Town. Vermont State Police said Chelsea Sikora, 42, of Rutland, died shortly after the crash.
Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot
Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 8 hours ago. The summer...
Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested
RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
Police: Schroon duo breaks into house to find cat
Two Schroon residents were arrested and charged with felony burglary on Sunday morning, after allegedly breaking into a house to find a lost cat.
Guilford man arrested for alleged assaults against children
Police accuse Richard Holcomb of strangling one child and striking a second child with a pipe.
Cambridge man charged with manslaughter in friend’s death
A man is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a friend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened at the Cambridge Motel on South Park Street. They believe Keith Libertucci was working on a shotgun – either cleaning it or loading it – when it discharged, killing another man who police aren’t identifying.
Rutland celebrates Whoopie Pie
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Vermont Department of...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
