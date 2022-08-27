ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20. Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A. Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A. Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A. El Primo,...
Statesville, NC
Cornelius man, 31, dies in Huntersville motorcycle collision

HUNTERSVILLE – A traffic accident resulting in the death of a Cornelius man Saturday is still under investigation. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Kenton Drive for a personal-injury collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Once officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, HPD said the driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Anthony Robert Lempp of Cornelius, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the sedan were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

The victim's name has not been released at this time. One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on...
Wilkesboro police issues Silver Alert for missing 40-year-old

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Wilkesboro police officers are looking for a missing man. A Silver Alert has been issued. According to police, Jesse Kister, 40, is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Kister has short, blonde hair and blue eyes. It's unknown...
Three charged in connection with Mooresville vehicle break-ins

MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson, 25, Altoninal Danglo Jackson, 21, and Ke’Andre Terell Moore, 19, were arrested early Monday morning. All three were charged with six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Salisbury, NC USA

I parked at the local Olive Garden restaurant to go have lunch with some high school friends. As I approached the sidewalk, something caught my eye in a large bush. I originally thought it might be a leaf that had already changed color. I went to look at it surprised to see this heart hanging there. Because it said “I need a home” I took it and showed it to my friends who all thought it was so pretty and such a neat find. I had planned to pass it forward by hanging in a public area where I walk daily to brighten someone else’s day, only to see on the website that I am to keep it. A crafter myself, I appreciate the work involved in creating this pretty heart. Thank you to whomever left it on the bush for me! Made my day!
Alexander County Native Plant Sale

The N.C. Cooperative Extension – Alexander County Center will be hosting a native plant sale September 14–15, 2022 outside the Alexander County Services Building (151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville). Pre-order your plants by September 12th by going to the following link: Order Form. We will be purchasing plants...
Teachers, bus drivers still needed as school year begins

As the first day of school approaches in Iredell County, the school districts are ready to greet the students, even if there are fewer teachers, bus drivers, and other employees ready to meet them. “The bus driver shortage, along with a shortage of all certified and classified staff, has been...
