Statesville Record & Landmark
Fairly routine: Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway. “Doing it 30 years, it does get pretty routine,”...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 14-20
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20. Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A. Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A. Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A. El Primo,...
WXII 12
Wilkes County pastor remembered as dedicated father with joyful spirit
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The community in Wilkes County is mourning the loss of Grace Baptist Church Pastor Ryan Marlow over the weekend after nearly two weeks in the hospital. He's remembered as a man who dedicated his life to being there for others. "He was such a good...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius man, 31, dies in Huntersville motorcycle collision
HUNTERSVILLE – A traffic accident resulting in the death of a Cornelius man Saturday is still under investigation. At approximately 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Kenton Drive for a personal-injury collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Once officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, HPD said the driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Anthony Robert Lempp of Cornelius, was pronounced dead. The occupants of the sedan were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
WBTV
Back to school frustrations: Parents tell WBTV their children’s bus route was cancelled
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes for Iredell-Statesville Schools started Monday, and some parents say, it’s already off to a rough start. Friday, we spoke to families scrambling to figure out transportation plans for their children after learning they won’t have bus service. Today, some parents in the pickup...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 29th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
The victim's name has not been released at this time. One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on...
WBTV
Partners In Learning to break ground on new facility in Salisbury on Monday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will break ground on a new facility in Salisbury on Monday at 6:00 p.m. Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.
WXII 12
Wilkesboro police issues Silver Alert for missing 40-year-old
WILKESBORO, N.C. — Wilkesboro police officers are looking for a missing man. A Silver Alert has been issued. According to police, Jesse Kister, 40, is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Kister has short, blonde hair and blue eyes. It's unknown...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three charged in connection with Mooresville vehicle break-ins
MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson, 25, Altoninal Danglo Jackson, 21, and Ke’Andre Terell Moore, 19, were arrested early Monday morning. All three were charged with six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Statesville Record & Landmark
A dog lost, then found is a blessing after heartbreak of fatal crash in Winston-Salem
Heather Simmons’ head — and heart — were still racing Sunday afternoon following a frantic 24 hours. The shock of learning that she’d lost her only sister in a horrific crash on U.S. 52 early Saturday morning was still fresh. Beth Goins was only 30, a full life still ahead of her.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Catawba County Schools' superintendent wants weapon detection scanners in schools
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas started a ripple effect with school administrators this summer. Superintendents began to prioritize safety measures at their schools, and for Catawba County Schools superintendent Dr. Matt Stover, increasing safety protocols rose to the top of his list. What You Need...
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Salisbury, NC USA
I parked at the local Olive Garden restaurant to go have lunch with some high school friends. As I approached the sidewalk, something caught my eye in a large bush. I originally thought it might be a leaf that had already changed color. I went to look at it surprised to see this heart hanging there. Because it said “I need a home” I took it and showed it to my friends who all thought it was so pretty and such a neat find. I had planned to pass it forward by hanging in a public area where I walk daily to brighten someone else’s day, only to see on the website that I am to keep it. A crafter myself, I appreciate the work involved in creating this pretty heart. Thank you to whomever left it on the bush for me! Made my day!
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
ncsu.edu
Alexander County Native Plant Sale
The N.C. Cooperative Extension – Alexander County Center will be hosting a native plant sale September 14–15, 2022 outside the Alexander County Services Building (151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville). Pre-order your plants by September 12th by going to the following link: Order Form. We will be purchasing plants...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Teachers, bus drivers still needed as school year begins
As the first day of school approaches in Iredell County, the school districts are ready to greet the students, even if there are fewer teachers, bus drivers, and other employees ready to meet them. “The bus driver shortage, along with a shortage of all certified and classified staff, has been...
