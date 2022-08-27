Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football; Week 2 Schedule
Week 1 of this year’s regular season saw all five of Shelby County’s teams gain wins to start their seasons. The Center Roughriders took an exciting multi-overtime win on the road over the Tatum Eagles last Friday by a 44-42 score. Center will host the Spring Hill Panthers at Roughriders Stadium on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers beat the visiting Sabine Cardinals by a 44-34 score.
Tatum, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Daingerfield High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on August 30, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KLTV
112th meeting between Longview, Marshall grabs Game of the Week honors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone will feature three big rivalry games in week 2 action with Longview hosting Marshall taking center stage as the Red Zone Game of the Week. It will be the 112th meeting between the schools, with Longview holding a 64-42-5 record. Longview won last...
KTRE
Week 1 Red Zone Reel
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check out the highlights from Week 1 of high school football. We covered big wins by Gilmer, Lufkin, Marshall, Van and much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
REPORTS: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2018. Former Longview Lobo Haynes King has reportedly been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback heading into next week’s 2022 football season opener against Sam Houston State University. TexAgs’ Billy Liucci published the initial story. King is...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
scttx.com
Sonya Monique Dade
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00pm at China Chapel Baptist Church, San Augustine, TX with Rev. Anthony Brooks, Eulogist and Rev. Fred Dade, Officiating. Interment will be at St. Luke’s Cemetery, San Augustine, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory:. Mother, Johnnie Dell...
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate 90 Delicious Years With Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas
This Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at 10 am join Atkinson Candy Company in celebrating its 90th Anniversary. To make the event even better they have commissioned a mural that you might have seen being painted as you drove by on Frank Street in Lufkin. A Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, created...
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
Longview Police Department officials stated that at 10.30 AM on Thursday, a vehicle swerved off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was [..]
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died and two are injured after an ambulance was involved in a two-car crash on Toll 49 at FM 16, according to DPS. A section of toll road has been shut down. No patients were being transported in the ambulance at the time, and according to officials, […]
KLTV
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
inforney.com
East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
scttx.com
Audrey Taylor Celebrates 100th Birthday
August 29, 2022 - Focused Care of Center celebrated the 100th Birthday of Audrey Taylor on Friday, August 26, 2022 with her family!. Audrey Taylor was born August 26, 1922, in Center, Texas to Eddie and Ona Watson and had four siblings. In February 1940 she married Ramsey Taylor and together they have one son, Chris Taylor. She and her husband celebrated 47 years before his passing in 1987.
scttx.com
Excelsior ISD to Host Book Fair, Sponsorship Available
As a Staff Member at Excelsior ISD, I’m writing to let you know about our school’s upcoming Scholastic Book Fair. Many local businesses and organizations see the Fair as a fun and exciting opportunity to give back to the community, and we’d like to invite you to be a sponsor.
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested. Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
scttx.com
Noble Children's Service Garage Sale Fundraiser Sept. 9, 10
August 29, 2022 - Noble Children's Services is holding a Garage Sale at our office in Center, TX on September 9th (9-5pm) and September 10th (9-12noon). All profits go towards creating events and providing needed items for the children in our foster homes. We would love for you to stop by and shop to support the children in our agency.
Comments / 0