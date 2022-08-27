Your views: A change in leadership needed

In August 2021 we asked the public to help us effect a change in leadership at Community Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired (CCBVI). The referenced executive director resigned in October 2021; this is only the start. The long-time president of CCBVI’s board has gone along with the injurious behavior of previous leaders for more than a decade without providing appropriate response or relief to clients, staff and other stakeholders of CCBVI.

In October 2021, the CCBVI board placed the drector of Client Services in the position of interim director without regard for our previous complaints regarding that individual’s contribution to the toxic environment and growing exodus of clients and staff.

This January, although we sent a letter asking them to obtain our community’s assistance and input in seeking a qualified and appropriate candidate, and to extend their search period for a permanent executive director beyond a week’s notice, buried on an internal page on CCBVI’s website that we discovered a day before their application deadline, our request was ignored and CCBVI appointed that problematic interim individual as permanent.

Best practices for agencies for the blind include actively seeking blind and community stakeholder input and responding appropriately to concerns. CCBVI’s Board amended their bylaws last May to allow the president, their only email account accessor, to discard any contact she deems “bullying or harassing” without sharing with the other board members. Legitimate questions and concerns are not harassing; please tell these leaders they also need to go.

The Stockton Blind Alliance

Political craziness from the administration

The southern border of our country is being invaded every day and yet the Biden administration is sitting back and encouraging illegal immigration.

Looking at the fact that we now have a group of people in charge of our country

that are doing nothing to protect the safety of American citizens or abide by our immigration laws.

Somehow they are just looking the other way. Our country is facing one of the biggest disasters in its history. Why? Most of these people entering the country illegally are not even checked for diseases we in the United States have conquered. Who knows if they are criminals, drug dealers or running away after breaking laws in their own country? Who will pay the bill to care for all them? We will.

China and Russia are laughing at us and happy to see that we are being weakened by the poor leadership making our country’s decisions. Yes, this current administration

does not seem to care about our country’s security or legal immigration policies.

Our overworked border guards, who are greatly understaffed, don’t have enough help to stop this siege of illegal border crossings. Instead, our President is now hiring 87,000 IRS agent to make sure we will pay our fair share of taxes.

This is some kind of political craziness.

Betty K. Thomas, Stockton

Imagine what would be hell for Trump

Former President Trump evidently told a group of conservative lawmakers recently that the presidency is “hell.” If Trump believes the current attempts to hold him legally accountable for his wide-ranging misconduct is hell, imagine his reaction when he is actually in hell and his vice is perfectly punished.

Lou Matz, Stockton