IGN
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Official Red Band Trailer
In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become an edgerunner: a mercenary outlaw. Watch the latest trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming anime series from CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger. The 10-episode series arrives on Netflix on September 13, 2022.
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IGN
House of the Dragon - Episode 2 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's second episode, which aired on Aug. 28 on HBO. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of last week's premiere. At the end of the strong opening episode to this Game Of Thrones spin-off, everything seemed...
IGN
House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Its Opening Sequence
After introducing its first episode without traditional opening credits, House of the Dragon has revealed its full opening sequence, and it's sporting a familiar theme that long-time fans will be happy to hear again. Co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochni told ET that they opted to forego an opening sequence...
IGN
Horizon Chase 2 - Official Trailer
Horizon Chase 2 launches on Apple Arcade on September 9, 2022. The game is also coming to PC and consoles in 2023. Watch the trailer to see various locations and racing action for the upcoming arcade racing game, featuring online multiplayer support on all game modes, a new customization feature, and new visuals.
IGN
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
IGN
Eldin Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Eldin Region Shrines. There are a total of 10 Eldin Shrines to find in BotW. See the list below for detailed information on how to find, access, and complete the Shrines.
IGN
Lanayru Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Lanayru Region Shrines. There are a total of nine Lanayru shrines in BotW, and below is a list of each one. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
IGN
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
IGN
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO’s Game of Thrones saw the return of dragons to Westeros after an almost two-century absence. Its prequel series House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin’s history of the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty titled Fire & Blood, is set way back when dragons were plentiful and dominated the skies of Westeros.
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Fiona is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Transparent Dreams. On this page, you can find details about Fiona's class, character overview as well as their skills.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has revealed September 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold, including Gods Will Fall and the gaming classic, Portal 2. As revealed over at Xbox Wire, next month’s offerings include some stone-cold classics with the likes of Portal 2 leading the lineup. Gods Will Fall is also included alongside Double Kick Heroes and the theme park designer, Thrillville.
IGN
Shovel Knight Dig - Official Release Date Trailer (ft. Egoraptor, The Completionist)
The next epic platformer in the Shovel Knight saga is finally on the horizon! After years of development, pixel-perfectionists Yacht Club Games and Nitrome are proud to announce that their co-developed title, Shovel Knight Dig, will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, and Steam on September 23rd, 2022.
IGN
MarineAngemon
On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit MarineAngemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN
Wild Arena Survivors - Launch Reveal Trailer
Wild Arena Survivors is available now on Android and iOS. Watch as a picturesque setting quickly turns into a hellish landscape in this launch trailer for Ubisoft's PvPvE mobile battle royale game. In Wild Arena Survivors, choose your survivor to fight in fast-paced battles with 40 players on one map....
IGN
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
IGN
Shootin' the Shit
Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Shootin’ the Shit mission in our Saints Row guide. This mission is unlocked after completing Take Me to Church, and it can be completed anytime afterward. Eli gives you a call. Now that your crew is a formal criminal enterprise, he needs...
IGN
Warner Bros. Wanted Michael Jackson For Original The Sandman TV Series
An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman was on the table for decades before finally becoming a reality at Netflix, and we're now learning that at one point, Michael Jackson was being considered for the lead role of Morpheus. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Variety), Gaiman said...
IGN
Star Shower
The Star Shower is obtained by giving the Conspectus Scroll (which is found beyond the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace at the Academy of Raya Lucaria - head up the steps and take a left into a room where it's on a dead body by an illusory wall) to any applicable sorcery teacher in the Lands Between - either Miriel, Sellen, or Seluvis. It can be purchased afterward for 10,000 Runes.
