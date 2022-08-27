ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Paula, CA

Eco-tip: National Honey Bee Day highlights role of pollinators

By David Goldstein
The third Saturday in August is National Honey Bee Day, an annual celebration started by beekeepers to raise awareness about a very useful insect.

Even more important than the delicious honey provided by bees is their role as key pollinators, since three-fourths of the world’s flowering plants, including our local avocado crop, depend on pollinators to reproduce.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture website, farmers.gov/pollinators, cites an estimate stating “one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of animal pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths, birds and bats" and beetles and other insects.

The Agriculture Museum of Ventura County, located in Santa Paula, recently celebrated the 13th anniversary of honey bee day with a “Save the Pollinators” exhibit and, on Aug. 20, hosted many clever and informative activities. Volunteers helped kids craft bees out of pipe cleaners and make candles from wicks rolled into small sheets of beeswax, among other activities.

Eduardo Flores, owner of Ventura Bee Rescue, hosted a display and explained how he captures bee swarms and relocates hives. In addition to finding new customers for those services, he hoped to find more local farmers interested in hosting colonies he establishes and maintains.

Bob Cromwell, the museum’s manager of education, offered honey sticks as rewards for children who eagerly raised hands in answer to his informative kid-oriented presentation, danced the bee “waggle” to imitate bees' motion and sang along during his song session. Bee-themed songs included an altered Beatles song, “Let it Bee.”

When not educating and entertaining, Cromwell served as DJ for the event, queueing up on his sound system tunes ranging from Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s orchestral “Flight of the Bumblebee” to the Rolling Stones' classic rock, “I’m a King Bee.”

Eco-tip: Join new planting efforts for fire recovery

Of course, anyone who visits the museum will quickly learn there are no “king bees,” just a queen, drones and workers. Educational signs explain the activities of a working bee hive which is on permanent display at the museum. The hive, with an open pipe to the outside, but fully enclosed in transparent plastic inside the museum, is swarming with real live bees. At the event, kids swarmed the hive and stood staring at it, fascinated.

Schools can schedule field trips to the museum by contacting Cromwell at rcromwell@venturamuseum.org. Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, at 926 Railroad Ave. in Santa Paula.

Another way to learn about pollinators — and to glean some gardening ideas — is to go to the Ventura County Government Center and see a pollinator garden emerging on an 8,000-square-foot space planted in April by the General Services Agency.

The garden, on the greenbelt between the courthouse and the main jail, features a variety of colorful plants expected to flower at various times of the year. There are also plants, including milkweed, specific to targeted pollinators, said Patrick Squires, manager of housekeeping and grounds for the county agency.

The pollinator garden is supplemented by a succulent garden, which the General Services Agency planted last week. An ocean-friendly garden was planted in 2015 and was expanded in 2020 in cooperation with the Public Works Agency’s Watershed Protection District.

The succulent garden demonstrates landscape optimal for cutting water use, while the ocean-friendly garden teaches visitors to “slow, spread and sink” water.

As with the rest of the government center landscape, these gardens are irrigated with well water rather than drawing directly from the city’s infrastructure.

As the gardens establish, hand watering ensures application of only amounts needed. Extensive use of mulch further conserves water by reducing evaporation, shading soil and preventing the growth of water-stealing weeds.

Eco-tip:Add fire resistance to new landscape requirements

Water usage at the government center has steadily decreased in recent years, according to Cyndy Taschman, who coordinates security and special services for the General Services Agency.

As noted on the Agriculture Department's website, “animal pollinators face many challenges in the modern world. Habitat loss, disease, parasites and environmental contaminants have all contributed to the decline of many species of pollinators.”

The way we plant and maintain landscapes and crops affects the future of these essential animals.

David Goldstein, an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.

