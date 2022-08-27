ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Parry's Pizza prepares opening celebration in Lubbock

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

A new pizza place is opening in Lubbock on Monday with a chance to win prizes and free pizza every week for the rest of 2022, according to a social media post.

Parry's Pizza, a pizzeria and taphouse franchise, will open its 17th location and first Lubbock spot at 11430 Quaker Ave. #900 at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The restaurant's menu focuses on New York-inspired eats, including pizza, wings, calzones and sandwiches. People can get a sneak peek at the menu at parryspizza.com/locations/lubbock/food-menu/.

The new restaurant will also pull Lubbock's drinks into the mix. Some of the upcoming 72 brews will be from local companies, including Two Docs Brewing, Auld Brewing, Tall City Brewing, Pondaseta Brewing, TUPPS Brewery, and The Brewery LBK.

As part of Monday's opening, the restaurant is offering a chance for customers to win prizes and pizza. The first 20 groups in the door on Monday will receive a prize from the Grand Opening prize grab bag, with prizes valued up to $50. This is limited to one prize per group/table.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 10 customers will also be picked for a free large pizza each week for the rest of 2022, according to the pizzeria. People can keep up with Parry's Pizza on Facebook.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

