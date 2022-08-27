ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Care and Share eyes changes to help Sunny Side Market provide more fresh food in Pueblo

By Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFzAF_0hXhEtdZ00

The line for Care and Share Food Bank’s mobile truck stretched around the corner of East Eighth Street and LaCrosse Avenue right before 3 p.m. on Aug. 23. Dozens of people held two reusable bags, waiting to register and have their pick at an assembly of fresh foods.

Shortly after 3 p.m., people started filling their bags with potatoes, onions, oranges, bell peppers, watermelons, bananas and more. Volunteers shuttled between both sides of the truck, refilling cartons and tubs with food.

For the people who depend on or use the market for their food needs, it was their third chance of the month to grab what they need. Sunny Side Market has been closed all of August, so Care and Share Food Bank, which operates the store, has provided access to healthy foods in the market’s parking lot.

“With the way things are going up, (this mobile market) is a godsend,” said Lloyd Darnold, an East Side resident who lives off Social Security benefits. Darnold, like others, filled his two reusable bags until there was no space left. His financial situation makes the mobile market an important form of assistance, he said.

“I just love all the volunteers that are out here doing this and anyone involved in making this happen,” Darnold said.

The Sunny Side Market opened in February 2021, three years after a Safeway on the East Side closed, exacerbating food insecurity in the area. It operates like the mobile market — people can come in, register (or pre-register online) and select food items free of charge.

Adrian Acosta, an 11-year community volunteer and Pueblo resident for 75 years, said the market has benefitted residents in the area, especially those relying on food stamps, and is a strong distribution spot for fresh food. He urged that more be done to raise awareness of the market.

“There’s no really set schedule,” Acosta said. “Maybe the Sunny Side Market could go ahead and make some flyers as people come and go and let them know about next week’s schedule.”

Care and Share Food Bank staff collected feedback this month from four listening sessions and anonymous online suggestions. Market users reported wanting an adjustment in store hours.

According to Steven Williams, direct services manager for Care and Share, staff have reviewed recommendations and are exploring the best options for store availability.

“By diversifying our hours, it gives people more options,” Nate Springer, president and CEO of Care and Share, told The Chieftain.

Williams added Care and Share is also looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers — a portion of market users don’t speak English and encounter a language barrier when visiting — and wants to lessen wait times before the store opens to mitigate waiting outside in the heat.

An orientation for volunteers is another priority, he said, to improve service.

Springer said there may be a cap on highly-desirable items once the store opens so people who enter the store later than others can have access to those foods.

Families are limited to one store visit per week to extend the amount of people served.

Springer said the market typically serves an average of 120 families per day. It has had 18,000 visits since it opened and has served 4,642 people — a mix of first-time visitors and repeat customers.

The mobile market in Pueblo serves between 20 and 120 families, depending on location, during each shift. Food is tailored to serve specific demographics, which can range from children to seniors.

“(The market and mobile truck) have given people two additional options that they’ve never had before,” Springer said. “It made the food desert go from a desert to something between a desert and oasis.”

The market closed for August following the former store manager’s resignation and a lack of volunteers, Springer said. Care and Share has since hired Simon Loftus as the new store manager and is seeking more volunteers to assist with the market.

Sunny Side Market had a “heavy stream” of volunteers before that volume thinned out over the last few months, Springer said. Volunteers have put in 3,810 hours of service since the market opened.

“We have to, as a community, be mindful that there are people out there that need help,” he said. “Make sure that the person on your left and right and neighbors are taken care of.”

The mobile market will be available on Aug. 29 with at the Sunny Side Market parking lot between 3-5 p.m. It is the final mobile market scheduled before the store reopens.

To sign up as a volunteer or enroll and shop at Sunny Side Market, visit careandshare.org or sunnysidemarket.org.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

Comments / 2

Susan Anderson
3d ago

This is amazing would be great if there was a method for the disabled to also get needed food. Most cant stand or walk that long..Perhaps an hour at the beginning to allow physically disabled in.

Reply(1)
2
Related
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police searching for two at-risk children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Food Security#Food Stamps#Sunny Side#Volunteers#Food Drink#East Eighth Street#Social Security
KXRM

Pueblo West Firefighters mourn the loss of station dog

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Firefighters (PWFD) mourned the loss of their station dog, Jack. “Jack was a great addition to our family and he will always be with us,” said (PWFD) in a social media post. “… you have truly made the station a happy place every time you came into work.” PWFD […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Single mother of three receives brand new home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs single mom was presented with a brand new home on Friday thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH). For about four years, Jennifer and her three boys lived in an older two-bedroom apartment with bad foundation, mold, and very old plumbing. Crime is escalating in the […]
KKTV

Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids. Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

Pikes Peak State College offering free healthcare programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak State College, formerly Pikes Peak Community College, is now offering several free medical programs, thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative.  Created with federal funds directed by the Colorado Legislature, Care Forward aims to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery under investigation on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off could attract hundreds of thousands

Imagine a life devoted to floating in the sky up to 300 days every year. Cruising air currents and managing whatever sort of weather Mother Nature can dream up. That’s the life of Troy Bradley, who’s been flying and riding in hot air balloons for decades. The Albuquerque, N.M., resident spends his summers working for Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs, fulfilling the hot-air balloon dreams of many a resident and tourist. He learned his love of the giant flying contraptions from his grandparents, some of the first balloonists in Colorado, who toted him along to the city’s original Labor Day weekend balloon festivals.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Getting Served at a Bar Is Absolutely Priceless

It seems like anywhere you go with your dogs these days there is always a treat waiting for them. Stores and restaurants are stocking up on doggie treats because they get so many visitors. Plus, who wouldn't want to make a new dog friend? All it takes is a little sweet treat. And believe it or not, bars are even serving dogs these days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent around $100,000 on new safety systems in the last 2-years to ensure all tourists and residents are safe. The general manager of the Colorado State Fair, Scott Stoller, said they felt like they had to do this because of how many people attend the The post Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Circle Dr. and Janitell in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Monday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of S. Circle Dr. CSPD officers say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Circle when it was struck by a vehicle turning left into a parking lot. Investigators say the motorcycle then caught fire.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy