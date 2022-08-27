ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

PET OF THE WEEK: Aug. 28, 2022 | Dora

By The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TA9eA_0hXhEmhi00

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Dora is definitely an explorer. One of her most recent trips was into the Cat Adoption Center's attic, and we're still not sure how. But this girl is a riot, and she's desperately seeking someone who can love and adore her as much as possible.

Dora is a climber, feather-toy fanatic and something of a talker. While she'd most likely be fine with other pets, a slow introduction is mandatory. If you're planning on confining your cat to a room at times, Dora is probably not for you. Doors are her arch nemesis.

She's been tested for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped.

If you're interested in Dora or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please email us at humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOYnX_0hXhEmhi00

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com . Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org .

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org .

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Aug. 28, 2022 | Dora

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
City
Dora, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Pets & Animals
wbrc.com

Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
hooversun.com

Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Leukemia#Feline Leukemia Virus#Pet Lover#Humane Society
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
msn.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local Pelham author sells over 100,000 copies

PELHAM– Don Keith is a Pelham based writer who has sold over 100,000 copies of his best-selling series Hunter Killer. Former submarine skipper George Wallace served as a co-author to the series which follows the story of a US Navy SEAL team that is on mission in South America.
PELHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Celebrities and Philanthropists gather in Birmingham to celebrate inclusion at the KultureBALL 2022

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Celebrities and philanthropists are in Birmingham tonight to support acceptance of sensory inclusion. KultureCity hosted its ninth ball to promote more acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. The KultureBALL 2022 is a celebration of inclusion. KultureCity says its goal is to be more inclusive to those struggling with […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Faith Matters: Why does evil still exist?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Why does evil still exist? It’s an age old question for many Christians.  Brian Erickson, Senior Pastor of Trinity UMC, joined Chloe Vincente on the CBS 42 Sunday Morning News. He explained it’s a question many Christians struggle with. “It’s what theologians call Theodicy. Why, if there’s a good God, do […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy