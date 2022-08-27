Humane Society of West Alabama:

Dora is definitely an explorer. One of her most recent trips was into the Cat Adoption Center's attic, and we're still not sure how. But this girl is a riot, and she's desperately seeking someone who can love and adore her as much as possible.

Dora is a climber, feather-toy fanatic and something of a talker. While she'd most likely be fine with other pets, a slow introduction is mandatory. If you're planning on confining your cat to a room at times, Dora is probably not for you. Doors are her arch nemesis.

She's been tested for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped.

If you're interested in Dora or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please email us at humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com . Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org .

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org .

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Aug. 28, 2022 | Dora