ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins URA might try to acquire former North College Albertsons via eminent domain

By Molly Bohannon and Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWJfR_0hXhEj3X00

The Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority is one step closer to acquiring the former Albertsons site on North College Avenue.

The URA approved a $31,000 appropriation of funds Thursday night to conduct a commercial real estate appraisal of the former grocery store site and its surrounding buildings, and to secure legal counsel specializing in eminent domain.

The appropriation would have “minimal impact” on the URA’s finances, according to staff.

About $16,000 would be spent on the appraisal, and the rest would go toward securing counsel for potential eminent domain proceedings.

Eminent domain, the power for governments to take private property for public use, is a fairly rare path for the city to pursue. Although the URA is looking into the use of eminent domain, they are not yet committed to that route, or even to acquiring the property at all.

The city last considered using eminent domain earlier this summer to acquire land needed for the Halligan water supply project. That use was supposed to be approved in late July, but the Coloradoan could not get confirmation that it went through.

Eminent domain may be used in this situation because the city has been unable to make contact with the real estate investment trust that currently owns the former Albertsons plot, meaning any redevelopment before its lease is up in 2030 would be unlikely.

"Fort Collins has a history of being judicious about the use of eminent domain. They don't take it lightly. Only in rare circumstances is this tool used,” said former city manager Darin Atteberry, commenting at the North Fort Collins Business Association meeting Wednesday about the potential use of eminent domain on the Albertson's site.

“It's a tool given to jurisdictions for this reason when you can't make any progress. Think about blight in Fort Collins and most would agree this is as quintessential an example that the city should be paying attention to.”

The complex has sat largely vacant since Albertsons closed in 2014 after a King Soopers store opened on North College, creating competition in the market, but the grocery chain retained its lease — running through 2030 — at the building after merging with Safeway the following year.

And the North Fort Collins community would really like to see development in the space.

At the July URA meeting, the board discussed how the property could be used to fulfill some needs of the North College community and give them resources they’ve been asking for for years.

In 2019, community members identified the former Albertsons site as “a prime location for a community hub, a library branch, affordable housing and a workforce development center,” according to URA documents. And in 2020, the URA released a community engagement report on north Fort Collins that highlighted a number of community wants, like a hub for families to gather and increased recreation and entertainment opportunities.

Molly Bohannon covers city government for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

New parkway would access Denver International Airport

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
boulderbeat.news

Are Boulder’s homeless ‘from here?’ And other FAQ

Welcome to Homelessness 101, an explainer series breaking down homelessness in Boulder County and beyond. Here, we’ll explore the demographics, causes and solutions to homelessness through expert interviews, peer-reviewed research and, most importantly, input from people with lived experience. Their perspective is incorporated throughout the series and has been specifically highlighted in some places.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Linus Realestate#Commercial Real Estate#Ura#Business Industry#Linus Business#North College Albertsons#North College Avenue
coloradohometownweekly.com

State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cpr.org

Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

More airline counters moving at Denver International Airport

More moves are on the way for airline counters at Denver International Airport. Jet Blue and Volrais will be moving their check-in counters on Tuesday night. Lasting through October, construction crews will be moving the check-in counters at DIA's Jeppesen Terminal as part of the major renovation currently happening at the airport.   Both airlines will move from the north end of Level 6 to the south end. They will also move from the west side to the east side. Other airlines, including Allegiant, American, Boutique, Denver Air Connection, Frontier, Sun County, Southern Airways Express, and all international carriers will move check-in counter locations through October. The moves are temporary and are happening to allow crews to begin construction on new security checkpoints on Level 6. 
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

Last Monitored Weed Drop-Off September 17

The Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) has been serving the Estes Valley for over 15 years in promoting good land stewardship, weed identification and education, and free educational materials including the most popular Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley Identification and Management Guide. Now is the time to remove mature noxious weeds that contain seeds that will be next year’s -- and many more years -- weeds. The next Monitored Weed Drop-off will be held Saturday, September 17 from 9:00 AM to noon located north of the Waste Management transfer station at 666 Elm Road. No early birds or illegal drop-offs; the gate will be closed until the 9:00 AM start. Do not block the driveway entrance shared with recycling. The line will form up-the-hill/north of the entrance on the east-side of Elm Road. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) volunteers will be on hand to answer weed questions at-a-distance and direct traffic flow. You will unload your paper yard bags into the dumpster or truck. We have limited dumpster capacity, so a maximum ten paper yard bag limit will be imposed – no plastic bags. When we are at full capacity, the drop-off will end. Noxious weeds only, not native plants! No slash, pine needles, pine cones, trash, yard waste or dirt! Please remove/shake off dirt from plant roots. Excessive weight of wet weeds and dirt is a safety hazard for our volunteers. Bag flowers and seed heads rather than entire plants. Read our weekly Estes Valley’s Weed Alert articles (published April through September in EP News) to help identify invasive plants and manage seed producing plant parts for disposal. Unauthorized drop-offs at this location (w/video surveillance) are considered theft of services. No bags of non-noxious weed materials or general yard waste will be accepted at this event. Paper yard bags are available for purchase at local hardware stores.
ESTES PARK, CO
K2 Radio

‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy