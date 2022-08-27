Fort Collins URA might try to acquire former North College Albertsons via eminent domain

The Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority is one step closer to acquiring the former Albertsons site on North College Avenue.

The URA approved a $31,000 appropriation of funds Thursday night to conduct a commercial real estate appraisal of the former grocery store site and its surrounding buildings, and to secure legal counsel specializing in eminent domain.

The appropriation would have “minimal impact” on the URA’s finances, according to staff.

About $16,000 would be spent on the appraisal, and the rest would go toward securing counsel for potential eminent domain proceedings.

Eminent domain, the power for governments to take private property for public use, is a fairly rare path for the city to pursue. Although the URA is looking into the use of eminent domain, they are not yet committed to that route, or even to acquiring the property at all.

The city last considered using eminent domain earlier this summer to acquire land needed for the Halligan water supply project. That use was supposed to be approved in late July, but the Coloradoan could not get confirmation that it went through.

Eminent domain may be used in this situation because the city has been unable to make contact with the real estate investment trust that currently owns the former Albertsons plot, meaning any redevelopment before its lease is up in 2030 would be unlikely.

"Fort Collins has a history of being judicious about the use of eminent domain. They don't take it lightly. Only in rare circumstances is this tool used,” said former city manager Darin Atteberry, commenting at the North Fort Collins Business Association meeting Wednesday about the potential use of eminent domain on the Albertson's site.

“It's a tool given to jurisdictions for this reason when you can't make any progress. Think about blight in Fort Collins and most would agree this is as quintessential an example that the city should be paying attention to.”

The complex has sat largely vacant since Albertsons closed in 2014 after a King Soopers store opened on North College, creating competition in the market, but the grocery chain retained its lease — running through 2030 — at the building after merging with Safeway the following year.

And the North Fort Collins community would really like to see development in the space.

At the July URA meeting, the board discussed how the property could be used to fulfill some needs of the North College community and give them resources they’ve been asking for for years.

In 2019, community members identified the former Albertsons site as “a prime location for a community hub, a library branch, affordable housing and a workforce development center,” according to URA documents. And in 2020, the URA released a community engagement report on north Fort Collins that highlighted a number of community wants, like a hub for families to gather and increased recreation and entertainment opportunities.

