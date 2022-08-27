How Moeller football dominated Trinity with bruising ground game, big-play passing attack

NORWOOD, Ohio — Since Mark Elder inherited the reins at Moeller in 2019, the former Eastern Kentucky coach has enjoyed success in reviving the storied program but had yet to topple one notable opponent — the Shamrocks of Trinity.

The Shamrocks, a common sight on the annual Crusaders’ schedule, reign as a perennial power in Kentucky 6A football and had bested the Crusaders in their last couple of meetings. But in Friday's contest, this Crusader group was seemingly on a mission to make a statement.

Led by junior running back Jordan Marshall’s stellar 199-yard and two touchdown performance, the Crusaders imposed their will on the Shamrocks, guiding Moeller to a convincing 28-3 victory in Moeller’s home opener at Shea Stadium on Friday night.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Elder said of the victory. “We came out, played really well and were focused from the get-go, so that’s good to see. That’s a good football team; they beat Carmel at Carmel last week, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Carmel and their program. For Trinity to go there and beat them last week, that says Trinity’s a darn good football team, a team that’ll compete statewide in Kentucky.”

Simply put, the Moeller offense was potent Friday night and extremely well-rounded. By design, Elder wanted his team to strike for a big play early, putting the Shamrocks in a tough spot for the remainder of the contest — and to their credit, they executed.

Moeller junior quarterback Luke Dunn connected with senior Ryan Mechley on an 80-yard passing score on the first snap of the contest, with Mechley eluding a pair of defenders en route to the end zone.

“We needed to jump out early, we did that and it allowed us to play the game we wanted to play the rest of the way.” Elder said.

Seemingly taken aback by the big play, the Shamrocks seemed to be playing from behind much of the night and couldn’t find a rhythm offensively. They failed to muster a response, giving the ball back to the Crusader offense.

With an early lead in hand, the Crusaders turned to their run game and Marshall — who produced a big play of his own. Marshall exploded for a 53-yard score on the ensuing drive, giving the Crusaders a 13-0 lead just under three minutes into the contest.

Trinity’s offense managed to enter Crusader territory just one time in the first half and couldn’t seem to keep that momentum going. Following another pitch-and-catch by Dunn to Mechley, this time a 38-yard connection, the Crusaders were able to secure a commanding 21-0 lead prior to halftime.

The Shamrocks had a few opportunities in Moeller territory in the second half, but just one drive ended with points — a field goal — following strong stands by the Crusader defense. Two such drives ended in turnovers deep in Crusader territory.

“We kept them out of the end zone the entire day,” Elder said. “That one series, that’s who I want us to be. They got the ball inside the 10 (yard-line) and our guys stepped up to the challenge, we kept them out of the end zone. We played tough, played good football there. I thought we had a really nice day defensively.”

Marshall put the exclamation mark on the victory with another long run, this time a 46-yard score in the waning minutes of the third quarter to put the Crusaders ahead for good at 28-3.

Dunn ended his night 7-of-14 passing for 167 yards and a pair of scores. Mechley — his favorite target — hauled in both of his receptions for 118 yards and two scores to complement Marshall’s strong rushing night.

“We’ve been playing them since 2014. That’s the most talented Moeller team we’ve seen,” Trinity head football coach Jay Cobb said. “They’ve never had that much speed. They have speed everywhere.”

Trinity senior quarterback Drew Allen struggled to find his groove tonight, ending 6-of-27 passing for 90 yards and a pair of interceptions. Allen did rush for 58 yards as well but was pulled from the game late.

According to Cobb, Allen was still hobbled from an ankle sprain suffered in Week 1. The move late was one to protect Allen with the game likely out of reach.

“Really good up front, probably will be the best team we’ll play this year physically up front,” Cobb said. “We’ve got to be ready to play.”

This was Moeller’s first victory over Trinity since 2018.

“I think they’re a really talented football team,” Elder said. “Two years ago they took it to us, they were a tough, physical team. Last year they limited us especially in that first half. We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us, but we’re going to enjoy this one and worry about that one come Monday.”

As for the Shamrocks (1-1) will host Center Grove on Friday at 7 p.m.

Moeller vs. Trinity

Moeller – 13 8 7 0 – 28

Trinity – 0 0 3 0 – 3

1Q: M - Dunn 80-yard pass to Mechley (conversion failed) 6-0 Moeller.

M – Marshall 53-yard rush (Mitchell kick) 13-0 Moeller.

2Q: M - Dunn 38-yard pass to Mechley (conversion) 21-0 Moeller.

3Q: T - McLaughlin 33-yard field goal, 21-3 Moeller.

M - Marshall 46-yard rush (Mitchell kick) 28-3 Moeller.