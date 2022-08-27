ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gabby Petito’s Dad Honors Her in Emotional Post on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14W0L1_0hXhEfWd00

In the summer of 2021, Gabby Petito left home for a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Tragically, she would never return. Just one month into what they planned to be a four-month trip, Brian Laundrie returned to Florida with Gabby’s van. Gabby, however, was not with him.

Gabby Petito was deemed a missing person in late August, sparking a countrywide search that both the Petito family and the world at large hoped would end in the discovery of the young woman, alive and well. On September 19, however, Gabby’s remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Brian Laundrie himself had been reported two days prior and was later found dead in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Investigators reported that Laundrie’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. They also found a notebook near the body, in which Laundrie confessed to murdering his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

It’s now been a full year since the Petito family’s horrific loss. To commemorate the heartbreaking day, Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, took to social media to celebrate her impact on the world.

“Exactly 1 year ago today you were taken from us,” the grieving father wrote. “We miss you every day. We cry every day. You have inspired so many to live, travel, and leave their unhealthy relationships. We love you Gabby.”

Gabby Petito’s Family Holds Worldwide Candlelight Vigil

After the loss of their daughter, Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents worked together to create the Gabby Petito Foundation. Since then, the foundation has worked to help those in violent relationships break free. They also assist in search efforts for missing people.

To honor the life of Gabby Petito and call attention to the estimated 10 million adults who experience domestic violence in the United States, the Petito family organized the “Light Up the Night” event, taking place tonight (August 27).

“In honor of Gabby and ALL domestic violence victims, please light up the night on the one-year anniversary of her murder, August 27th,” wrote Tara Petito, Gabby’s mother.

“In honor of Gabby Petito and all the domestic violence victims around the world, we are asking you to light up the night for those who cannot be here. Together we can end the cycle,” added her father, Joseph Petito.

“Whether a candle, lantern or string lights in your backyard, light up the darkness for a few moments to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence,” they wrote in the worldwide invitation.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out About Leaving Show

Ahead of Chicago PD season 10, rumors sparked that longtime star, Jesse Lee Soffer, plans on leaving the NBC series. Now, with just a few weeks to go until the brand new season’s premiere, and confirmation that the beloved actor is indeed departing his role, Soffer has broken his silence about the career change, addressing fans on social media.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Will Season 5 Be As Sad as Season 4?

Season 4 of The Conners was a pretty bleak outing for a TV sitcom, leaving fans wondering if more grief is in store for season 5. The comedy series has been known to tackle heavy topics like addiction, unemployment, and poverty. Though it shares DNA with classic sitcoms of a bygone era, the show is blue-collared and grounded. However, season 4 of the series went even darker than in previous years.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Raises Eyebrows With Vacation Pic of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is apparently getting a little cheeky in her comments regarding this picture of her husband, Mark Consuelos. As you can tell, Conseulos has his hat placed in an interesting spot. If you check out what Ripa wrote in the caption area, then you can read between the lines. Obviously, there is some humor going on here as well. Now, this photo might or might not make an appearance on Ripa’s morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding

A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
Outsider.com

This 55,000-Year-Old Bison Found in the Alaskan Tundra Was Preserved Well Enough to Be Eaten

It’s a tale that spans the ages, moving across not only the decades following a historical once-in-a-lifetime meal but all the way back to the ice age…55,000 years ago to be (almost) exact. 1n 1979, gold miners discovered the mummified remains of a bison that has now been called “Blue Babe.” This amazing find was unearthed in the Alaskan Tundra and is estimated to be about 55,000 years old. However, this amazing mummified bison could be even older…after all, radiocarbon dating tools can’t measure any further back than that.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Calls for ‘Justice’ in PSA Following 18-Year-Old’s Death

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell is joining forces with famed America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh for a public service announcement. This effort comes following the death of Gianno Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother, Christian on June 24. The longtime crime-stopping TV host joined Gianno in the moving public service announcement to seek the public’s health in locating anyone who has information about the 18-year-old’s murder.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator

Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
MADISON, MS
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy