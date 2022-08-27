ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Milwaukee-area high school football performers from Week 2

By Michael Whitlow, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Here's a look at Week 2's top performers based on individual stats and games summaries received through early Saturday morning. Check back for updates.

For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net .

Top passers from Week 2

  1. A.J. Curtis, Waukesha North, 27/47, 477 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
  2. Boston Halloran, Franklin, 18/22, 335 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
  3. Alex Dieck, Brookfield Academy, 14/23, 275 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
  4. Danny Staskunas, West Allis Hale, 18/32, 272 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
  5. Ben Ott, Nicolet, 11/12, 270 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT

Top rushers from Week 2

  1. Wynn Stang, Mukwonago, 36 carries, 470 yards, 6 TD
  2. Avery Kurth, Slinger, 28 carries, 256 yards, 4 TD
  3. Nate White, Milwaukee King, 22 carries, 239 yards, 3 TD
  4. Vidal Colon, University School, 10 carries, 201 yards, 3 TD
  5. DJ Miller, Racine St. Catherine's, 16 carries, 193 yards, 1 TD

Top receivers from Week 2

  1. Franko Williams, Waukesha North, 7 catches, 237 yards, 2 TD
  2. Elijah Mead, Waukesha North, 7 catches, 231 yards, 2 TD
  3. Tommy Teberg, Burlington, 11 catches, 156 yards, 3 TD
  4. Latrell Harrington, Racine Case, 3 catches, 155 yards, 2 TD
  5. Nolan Schopp, Kettle Moraine, 6 catches, 127 yards, 2 TD

