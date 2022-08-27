Best Milwaukee-area high school football performers from Week 2
Here's a look at Week 2's top performers based on individual stats and games summaries received through early Saturday morning. Check back for updates.
Top passers from Week 2
- A.J. Curtis, Waukesha North, 27/47, 477 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
- Boston Halloran, Franklin, 18/22, 335 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
- Alex Dieck, Brookfield Academy, 14/23, 275 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- Danny Staskunas, West Allis Hale, 18/32, 272 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
- Ben Ott, Nicolet, 11/12, 270 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT
Top rushers from Week 2
- Wynn Stang, Mukwonago, 36 carries, 470 yards, 6 TD
- Avery Kurth, Slinger, 28 carries, 256 yards, 4 TD
- Nate White, Milwaukee King, 22 carries, 239 yards, 3 TD
- Vidal Colon, University School, 10 carries, 201 yards, 3 TD
- DJ Miller, Racine St. Catherine's, 16 carries, 193 yards, 1 TD
Top receivers from Week 2
- Franko Williams, Waukesha North, 7 catches, 237 yards, 2 TD
- Elijah Mead, Waukesha North, 7 catches, 231 yards, 2 TD
- Tommy Teberg, Burlington, 11 catches, 156 yards, 3 TD
- Latrell Harrington, Racine Case, 3 catches, 155 yards, 2 TD
- Nolan Schopp, Kettle Moraine, 6 catches, 127 yards, 2 TD
