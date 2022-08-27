Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
‘Secret’ Town Meeting Paves Way for Route 9 Whole Foods Location
It looks like Whole Foods may finally be coming to the Hudson Valley. There have been rumors for years that the high-end grocery retailer was looking to expand its footprint to Dutchess County, but now it may actually be a reality. The Hudson Valley has been desperately waiting for several...
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Multiple Raging Fires In Hudson Valley Close New York State Park
Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the Hudson Valley. Officials correctly warned the blaze would spread forcing the closure of a popular state park. On Monday, the Ulster County Government warned about a fire at Minnewaska State Park that officials believed would spread. Minnewaska State Park Fire Expected To...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront
The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week." In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront. Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop,...
Celebrity Owned Business Hosting VIP Event in the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is filled with endless opportunities to enjoy yourself. From unique restaurant choices to beautiful views, hiking trails, and fun events at different shops and wineries, there's something for everyone. Some Hudson Valley residents have been lucky and spotted celebrities in our area. Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post...
Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend
Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront
Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Young Upper Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash
A young man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Upper Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in Greene County, New York. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. New York State Police...
Customers Mourn Loss of Beloved Hudson Valley Bar Owner
Customers of a popular Hudson Valley watering hole are sharing their condolences. This weekend word spread that the Mike Reed, owner of Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie had passed away. While there is no official statement or obituary, family members have been posting online about Reed's untimely death. Noah's Ark on...
New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River
A 22-year-old man lost his life going for a swim in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a New York City man drowned while staying at a campground in Sullivan County, New York. New York State Police responded to a Drowning on the...
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.
We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
