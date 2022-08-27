ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
City
New York City, NY
Kingston, NY
Restaurants
State
New York State
Kingston, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Business
City
New Paltz, NY
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Equipment#Furniture#Hudson Valley#Food Drink#P G#Berardi Realty
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront

Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Young Upper Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

A young man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Upper Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in Greene County, New York. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. New York State Police...
COXSACKIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy