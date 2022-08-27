ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Verona piano teacher’s student wins prestigious national medal: Honor earned after a decade of practice

By Neal Patten, Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie West High School marks grand opening with ribbon-cutting

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Classes at the new Sun Prairie West High School start next week, but the school held a grand opening Sunday. Community leaders, including Governor Tony Evers, were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and afterward, students, families and others got to tour the new building. Over 1,300 students are set to walk through the school’s doors next Tuesday for the first day of school.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
veronapress.com

Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

Madison’s only remaining skating center, Fast Forward, to close

Madison’s last standing skating rink, Fast Forward Skate Center, will close permanently this year. A proposal, set to go before the Plan Commission on Monday, would transform the space into an affordable housing complex with four floors and 70 apartments. The commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Education
Fitchburg, WI
Entertainment
City
Verona, WI
Verona, WI
Education
City
Fitchburg, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Piano Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#Piano Pedagogy#Piano Lessons#Guild#Madison West High School#Vanderbilt University#Blair School Of Music
whitewaterbanner.com

Our Readers Share: Al Stanek – “Two Headed” Baby Squirrel Sighted in Whitewater

Our thanks to Al Stanek for sharing these cute photos. — Our Readers Share: We hope that you might have something that you’d be willing to share. Anything that’s been created by someone else should, of course, be credited, and you should ask their permission if you’re able. We cannot post copyrighted material without permission. We can’t guarantee that we’ll have space for all submissions, and contributions will be subject to editorial board approval. The one definite exclusion is anything politically oriented. We will assume that you’re willing for us to include your name as the submitter unless you indicate that you prefer to remain anonymous. Send to whitewaterbanner@gmail.com or click on “submit a story” near the top right of our homepage. Thanks for thinking about this!
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. ‘LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond’ features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days.   “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
veronapress.com

Yanna Williams resigns from the school board

Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

After 50 years of growing gladioli, The Glad Garden says goodbye

After 50 years of breeding and 15 years of selling gladioli at their Verona home, Dave and Jean Kollasch of The Glad Garden are preparing to pack up their roadside stand for the last time. “It’s been a good run,” said Dave Kollasch, 83, who’s loved the lanky flowers ever...
VERONA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin mother runs marathons in memory of son

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is fast approaching, now less than three weeks away. One of this year’s participants is hoping to finish fast enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon, and her motivation is drawn from the memory of her son. In 2007,...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Community reacts to Middleton parade with no politicians

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night with the intention of celebrating comradery in the community, but controversy was quickly sparked by a big announcement. For the first time in the festival’s history, elected officials would not be able to walk in the parade....
MIDDLETON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Rainbow Hospice memorial garden dedicated

An outdoor memorial garden and brick dedication was held recently at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center. The event was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony facilitated through the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a recent news release. Rainbow Hospice Care was founded in 1990 by a group...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy