Verona piano teacher’s student wins prestigious national medal: Honor earned after a decade of practice

Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Sun Prairie West High School marks grand opening with ribbon-cutting
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Classes at the new Sun Prairie West High School start next week, but the school held a grand opening Sunday. Community leaders, including Governor Tony Evers, were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and afterward, students, families and others got to tour the new building. Over 1,300 students are set to walk through the school’s doors next Tuesday for the first day of school.
veronapress.com
Girls cross country: Liz den Daas breaks from pack to lead Verona at Glenn Herold Invitational
Dave Nelson is hoping a few of his Wildcat runners can break away from the pack. Sophomore Liz den Daas did just that at the season-opening Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School. Den Daas led the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at the invite by...
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
captimes.com
Madison’s only remaining skating center, Fast Forward, to close
Madison’s last standing skating rink, Fast Forward Skate Center, will close permanently this year. A proposal, set to go before the Plan Commission on Monday, would transform the space into an affordable housing complex with four floors and 70 apartments. The commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and...
veronapress.com
Learn over 110 languages with Transparent Language Online: Library subscribes to language learning app
Whether it's Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic, or English, if there’s a language you want to learn, Transparent Language Online has likely got it available. The language learning website offers over 110 languages. The South Central Library System of Wisconsin subscribes to the program, empowering anyone to learn new languages...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
veronapress.com
Boys cross country: Verona’s Blake Oleson races to runner-up finish at Glenn Herold Invitational
After an injury derailed his season last year, Blake Oleson looked to be in midseason form as the senior took second at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School. Photos: Verona at Glenn Herold Invitational. Oleson paced the Wildcat boys cross country team to a...
veronapress.com
Inside food pantry shopping returns to BPNN on Sept. 13: Curbside-only model has been in place since March 2020
After more than two years of a strictly drive-through, curbside model of food distribution to those in need throughout Dane County, the leadership of Badger Prairie Needs Network are excited to welcome guests back inside for in-person pantry shopping again starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The food pantry will now...
whitewaterbanner.com
Our Readers Share: Al Stanek – “Two Headed” Baby Squirrel Sighted in Whitewater
Our thanks to Al Stanek for sharing these cute photos. — Our Readers Share: We hope that you might have something that you’d be willing to share. Anything that’s been created by someone else should, of course, be credited, and you should ask their permission if you’re able. We cannot post copyrighted material without permission. We can’t guarantee that we’ll have space for all submissions, and contributions will be subject to editorial board approval. The one definite exclusion is anything politically oriented. We will assume that you’re willing for us to include your name as the submitter unless you indicate that you prefer to remain anonymous. Send to whitewaterbanner@gmail.com or click on “submit a story” near the top right of our homepage. Thanks for thinking about this!
nbc15.com
UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. ‘LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond’ features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine,...
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Madison
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Madison, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
veronapress.com
Yanna Williams resigns from the school board
Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
captimes.com
After 50 years of growing gladioli, The Glad Garden says goodbye
After 50 years of breeding and 15 years of selling gladioli at their Verona home, Dave and Jean Kollasch of The Glad Garden are preparing to pack up their roadside stand for the last time. “It’s been a good run,” said Dave Kollasch, 83, who’s loved the lanky flowers ever...
veronapress.com
Council in brief: Engineer offers project updates during Aug. 8 council meeting
During the Aug. 8 City of Verona Common Council meeting, City Engineer Carla Fischer provided updates on some of the city’s major construction projects. County Trunk Highway M / County Trunk Highway PB intersection expansion:. All major work has been completed on the project. There are a few minor...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin mother runs marathons in memory of son
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is fast approaching, now less than three weeks away. One of this year’s participants is hoping to finish fast enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon, and her motivation is drawn from the memory of her son. In 2007,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Janesville
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Janesville-Beloit, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spectrumnews1.com
Community reacts to Middleton parade with no politicians
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night with the intention of celebrating comradery in the community, but controversy was quickly sparked by a big announcement. For the first time in the festival’s history, elected officials would not be able to walk in the parade....
fortatkinsononline.com
Rainbow Hospice memorial garden dedicated
An outdoor memorial garden and brick dedication was held recently at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center. The event was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony facilitated through the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a recent news release. Rainbow Hospice Care was founded in 1990 by a group...
