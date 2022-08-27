ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families invited to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Cuentos y Crafts’

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Popular summer bilingual story time and craft experience with Miss Cristal to continue

–The special bilingual story time and craft program at the Library Study Center over the summer is back by popular demand! Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m., Miss Cristal will engage children with a bilingual story and related craft in the Library Story Hour Room.

“Cuentos y Crafts with Cristal was so popular at the study center this summer, we are bringing it into the library as part of our established storytime lineup,” stated Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey. “All families are welcome to join us Tuesday afternoons for this fun and educational class, whether you’re comfortable speaking Spanish, English, or both!”

Space and supplies are limited so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
