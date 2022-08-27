Read full article on original website
WPTV
Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount. Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.
Charlie Crist selects Karlan Hernandez-Matz as running mate
MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
WPTV
Looking ahead to the November elections
The races are set for the November election. Michael Barnett, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, and Patrick Franklin, President/CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, discuss the results from the Primary Election. Barnett and Franklin talk to WPTV's Michael Williams about what they...
WSVN-TV
Demings addresses housing crisis at Coconut Grove stop; sources say Crist to pick Hernandez-Mats as running mate
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The campaign trail took Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings to a church in Coconut Grove, where she addressed Florida’s housing crisis, as 7News sources said Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is expected to announce his running mate in his race against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
WSVN-TV
Lotus House receives $200,000 from City of Miami in effort to combat homelessness
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is offering some help for the homeless with a donation they hope will go a long way. The Lotus House in Overtown is one of several Miami agencies that will receive federal COVID-19 dollars that is earmarked by the city commission in an effort to fight homelessness.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commissioner surrenders after accusations against him
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in after accusations of illegal activity. He was directed to do so by the State Attorney’s office, Tuesday morning. Just the day before Martinez released a statement defending himself and it stated that he was under investigation for the...
WSVN-TV
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
Miami-Dade Commissioner Expected To Surrender On Corruption Charges
Joe Martinez claims he's innocent, blaming the county’s prosecutor for “false” charges politically motivated ahead of his possible run for sheriff in 2024.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade mayor proposes $85 million plan to help with housing affordability
MIAMI (WSVN) - More and more people are finding themselves priced out of living in South Florida. Now, one mayor has unveiled a plan to provide some housing help. “I am extremely proud and excited to introduce to you our HOMES Plan,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
WSVN-TV
Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez set to take place today
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer. A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Many in the community will...
La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge Hialeah Florida now Open
La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge is a new Cuban and Italian influenced restaurant located in the new Amelia District of Hialeah, Florida that was founded and developed by Prestige Companies. The district is the city’s newest mixed-use development located in the heart of Hialeah and features brand-new rental communities, sprouting...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
