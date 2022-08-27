ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WPTV

Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount. Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Charlie Crist selects Karlan Hernandez-Matz as running mate

MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...
MIAMI, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Government
WPTV

Looking ahead to the November elections

The races are set for the November election. Michael Barnett, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, and Patrick Franklin, President/CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, discuss the results from the Primary Election. Barnett and Franklin talk to WPTV's Michael Williams about what they...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade Commissioner surrenders after accusations against him

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in after accusations of illegal activity. He was directed to do so by the State Attorney’s office, Tuesday morning. Just the day before Martinez released a statement defending himself and it stated that he was under investigation for the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis

MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis.  The money will be invested into housing programs.  One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody.  Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Miami

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez set to take place today

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer. A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Many in the community will...
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge Hialeah Florida now Open

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge is a new Cuban and Italian influenced restaurant located in the new Amelia District of Hialeah, Florida that was founded and developed by Prestige Companies. The district is the city’s newest mixed-use development located in the heart of Hialeah and features brand-new rental communities, sprouting...
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
TripAdvisor Blog

W Miami Pool Pictures & Reviews (FL)

Exceptional Wow Experience⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. I had not visited Miami for several years until now, but I’m so glad I chose the W Miami for my stay. Everything about this hotel is spectacular. Location (Brickell), spa, gym, pool (great scene 👀dining options, room with a view, and the incredible people/staff. From the time I pulled up, to my check in and departure, this warm, friendly, and helpful staff was phenomenal! I’ll definitely be back soon🙌😎
MIAMI, FL

