Cal Poly Music Department announces 2022-23 events season

On Oct. 6, Cal Poly Director of Jazz Studies Arthur White will give a recital with guest artists Henry Johnson, guitar; Jo Ann Daugherty, piano; Dale Black, bass; and Thomas Taylor, drums.

Season kicks off with jazz recital

– The Cal Poly Music Department will open its 2022-23 season with a jazz recital, followed by additional events that showcase faculty and student performers as well as guest artists.

On Oct. 6, Cal Poly Director of Jazz Studies Arthur White will give a recital with guest artists Henry Johnson, guitar; Jo Ann Daugherty, piano; Dale Black, bass; and Thomas Taylor, drums. Compositions by White and Johnson will be performed.

On Oct. 20, the duo andPlay will present “Collaborating with Technology.” New York-based guest artists Maya Bennardo, violin, and Hannah Levinson, viola, will present a talk and concert with three pieces they commissioned showcasing three different ways of incorporating technology into performance by Bethany Younge, Lester St. Louis, and David Bird.

There will be a Faculty Showcase Recital on Oct. 21 as part of Cal Poly’s Mustang Family Weekend, which will include guitarist James Bachman, sopranos Katherine Arthur and Amy Goymerac, percussionist John Astaire, bassoonist Lisa Nauful, trumpeter Chris Woodruff, and percussionist John Astaire.

Additional fall events include:

• Nov. 4 — Bandfest 2022

• Nov. 18 — Fall Jazz Concert

• Dec. 2 — Choirs’ Holiday Kaleidoscope

• Dec. 3 — Arab Music Ensemble Fall Concert

• Dec. 4 — Symphony: Madrone String Quartet and the New World

The department will ring in the new year in with a solo piano recital by W. Terrence Spiller on Jan. 13, and Bach Week Jan. 17-21.

The complete list of events for the 2022-23 season — which runs through June and includes dozens of free offerings — is available on the music department’s calendar website. For more information, call (805) 756-2406 or email the department.

Tickets are on sale now at the Cal Poly Ticket Office. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

Patrons receive a 20-percent discount when buying season tickets to four music department events through the Performing Arts Ticket Office; Cal Poly faculty and staff receive a 20-percent discount on individual tickets.

All events are sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department and the College of Liberal Arts. Several are also sponsored by the Instructionally Related Activities program.