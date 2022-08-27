ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Cal Poly Music Department announces 2022-23 events season

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
On Oct. 6, Cal Poly Director of Jazz Studies Arthur White will give a recital with guest artists Henry Johnson, guitar; Jo Ann Daugherty, piano; Dale Black, bass; and Thomas Taylor, drums.

Season kicks off with jazz recital

– The Cal Poly Music Department will open its 2022-23 season with a jazz recital, followed by additional events that showcase faculty and student performers as well as guest artists.

On Oct. 6, Cal Poly Director of Jazz Studies Arthur White will give a recital with guest artists Henry Johnson, guitar; Jo Ann Daugherty, piano; Dale Black, bass; and Thomas Taylor, drums. Compositions by White and Johnson will be performed.

On Oct. 20, the duo andPlay will present “Collaborating with Technology.” New York-based guest artists Maya Bennardo, violin, and Hannah Levinson, viola, will present a talk and concert with three pieces they commissioned showcasing three different ways of incorporating technology into performance by Bethany Younge, Lester St. Louis, and David Bird.

There will be a Faculty Showcase Recital on Oct. 21 as part of Cal Poly’s Mustang Family Weekend, which will include guitarist James Bachman, sopranos Katherine Arthur and Amy Goymerac, percussionist John Astaire, bassoonist Lisa Nauful, trumpeter Chris Woodruff, and percussionist John Astaire.

Additional fall events include:

• Nov. 4 — Bandfest 2022

• Nov. 18 — Fall Jazz Concert

• Dec. 2 — Choirs’ Holiday Kaleidoscope

• Dec. 3 — Arab Music Ensemble Fall Concert

• Dec. 4 — Symphony: Madrone String Quartet and the New World

The department will ring in the new year in with a solo piano recital by W. Terrence Spiller on Jan. 13, and Bach Week Jan. 17-21.

The complete list of events for the 2022-23 season — which runs through June and includes dozens of free offerings — is available on the music department’s calendar website. For more information, call (805) 756-2406 or email the department.

Tickets are on sale now at the Cal Poly Ticket Office. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

Patrons receive a 20-percent discount when buying season tickets to four music department events through the Performing Arts Ticket Office; Cal Poly faculty and staff receive a 20-percent discount on individual tickets.

All events are sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department and the College of Liberal Arts. Several are also sponsored by the Instructionally Related Activities program.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bachman
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Performing Arts#College#Cal Poly Music Department#Cal Poly#Arab
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy