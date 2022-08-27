ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Drake Powell Discusse His Official Visit To Carolina

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. High school basketball recruits were able to begin taking official visits for the 2022-23 recruiting calendar a few weeks back when August rolled around. The North Carolina program hosted its first official visitor Tuesday....
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Team Final#Nike#Peach Jam#Panthers
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New big-man target impacts the game in many ways

Thomas Sorber, a fast-rising big man who plays high-school and AAU ball in Philadelphia, is seeing his offer sheet significantly grow, and that includes a recent scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball coaches. This past Saturday, August 27, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward/center attended the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, according to...
SYRACUSE, NY
College Sports
College Basketball
Basketball
Virginia Tech
Sports

