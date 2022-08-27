ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Salina Post

Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old Andover woman is dead after being beaten at an independent living home near Central and Lioba, Sunday. Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says the suspect, who is related to the victim, is now in custody. “We received a call from family members to check...
ANDOVER, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Relative arrested, accused of killing 81-year-old woman in Andover

It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 5 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
ANDOVER, KS
msn.com

Wichita man hospitalized after attempt to outrun law enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man recovered in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle when attempting to outrun law enforcement officials. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of N Woodlawn - just south of Highway 96 - with reports of an injury accident.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Woman killed in shooting near Augusta, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday. Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting in 7900 block of SW 163rd Road, which is south of Augusta. Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a person called 911 to report a family member had contacted them saying they'd been shot by someone in the home.
AUGUSTA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWCH.com

Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
