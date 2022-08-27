Well hello friends! It has been a minute since we sent out an update and we have some great news to share!. The first month of Broth Lab being open has been a joy and success. We are so pleased to hear how much our guests have loved having a new dinner spot in town with amazing food, service and a cocktail program that slaps! If you have not stopped in yet, what are you waiting for?? Also, did you know we take reservations? True story, give us a call to book a table, 233-6112.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO