Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
Avery wins Orange division at Prairie
CEDAR RAPIDS - Fort Madison freshman Avery Rump raced to a 19:50.9 mark at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational Saturday. Rump's mark was just 10.8 seconds off the pace of Cedar Falls Zoe Zylstra. Zylstra won the Black group for Cedar Falls. Rump's twin sister Addison Rump almost broke the...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - James "Joey" Bishop, 80, Keokuk
The family will hold a visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4-6 PM at the Keokuk Evangelical Free Church at 2315 South 7thStreet in Keokuk. A memorial service will begin at 6 PM following the visitation at the church with Pastor Jeff Higbie officiating. James “Joey” Bishop,
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - William K. Fogle, 77, Keokuk
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA with family meeting with friends at that time. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship at Rascal’s Pub in Keokuk. William Kenneth “Kenny” Fogle, 77, of Keokuk, IA...
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Viewers' storm video and pictures
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA viewers have been sending in photos and videos of Monday night's storm that rumbled into the Tri-States early in the evening. SUBMIT your storm pics and video here.
ktvo.com
Dive team discovers stolen vehicle in their search for missing Albia man
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An unexpected discovery was made Friday evening in the search for missing Albia man, Harry Milligan, who went missing 38 years ago. He was was last seen leaving the library in downtown Albia on July 1, 1984. Mark Milligan has been searching for his missing older brother and missing car ever since.
kciiradio.com
KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Monday Warning
At 9:15 am Monday, three members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Henry, Keokuk, and Jefferson Counties. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts near 50mph that could cause possible damage to roofing, siding, and trees. Hail of nearly one inch in diameter was reported, which could cause potential damage to vehicles. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast, and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
Vandenberg inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Brad Vandenberg of Lee County was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4‑H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle, and State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, August 29, 2022
08/16/22 – 1:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 400 block of Avenue F. 08/16/22 – 1:42 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1500 block of Avenue H. 08/16/22 – 8:09 p.m....
ktvo.com
Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
Pen City Current
Benjamin added to LCEDG staff
Now that I'm retired - kinda -, I thought it was a great fit for me. I am very passionate about this work.”. Dr. Weiss brings extensive college experience to CAC. The high school students of Lee County are the lifeblood of the county, and we would no longer have viable communities if they continue to leave in droves.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pen City Current
Viking cruise patrons get special treatment
Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
Pen City Current
Seyb graduates in state's 1st certified supervisor class
When you get elected, there is no prerequisite to it so you come with the knowledge you have. But I said, "Okay, now that I'm elected I want to make sure I'm qualified to be making the best decisions for the county". – Garry Seyb, Lee County Supervisor. LEE COUNTY...
kyoutv.com
Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center phone lines down due to lightning strike
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa city officials say the phone lines at the Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center are currently down due to a lightning strike from Monday morning’s storms. The city said customers can call Zach Simonson, Community Development Director at City Hall, at 641-683-0694 in the meantime.
fairfieldiowa.com
Lunchbox Fairfield Updates and News
Well hello friends! It has been a minute since we sent out an update and we have some great news to share!. The first month of Broth Lab being open has been a joy and success. We are so pleased to hear how much our guests have loved having a new dinner spot in town with amazing food, service and a cocktail program that slaps! If you have not stopped in yet, what are you waiting for?? Also, did you know we take reservations? True story, give us a call to book a table, 233-6112.
tspr.org
Keokuk council reviewing revised residency plan for police
Keokuk City Council members are considering a new residency requirement for its police force, after voting down a recent proposal. The current proposal calls for the city’s police officers to live in Iowa and within 45 minutes of city limits. Keokuk City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said this ordinance follows...
Memphis Democrat
What’s Going On?
Hospital Board Holds Secret Meeting Ahead of Terminations. Worry Over Possible Closure Consumes Elected Officials. Scotland County, MO The Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors hosted a series of closed session meetings in August during which three hospital administrators were allegedly terminated by the board, a new lawyer was allegedly hired along with a new Chief Financial Officer.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
Comments / 0