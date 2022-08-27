Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
RELATED PEOPLE
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News
Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
Report: 1 NFL Team Wants Jimmy Garoppolo The Most
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers, though that likely won't be the case for long. According to one former NFL GM, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that wants Jimmy G. the most. “So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend,...
NBC Sports
Eagles get creative, trade for starting defensive back
The Eagles finally addressed their safety problem. All summer we knew that Marcus Epps was one of their starters but the rest of that position remained up in the air. On Tuesday, they hopefully solved that problem by pulling off a trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. Here are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the 49ers Roll With Three Quarterbacks Into the Regular Season?
The 49ers have kept three quarterbacks on the roster before, so it can definitely happen this year with Brock Purdy and Nate Sudfeld.
NBC Sports
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
NBC Sports
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
NBC Sports
Eagles release Olympian Devon Allen after late roster push
The Devon Allen experiment is over. For now. The Eagles on Tuesday morning released the Olympic hurdler, who made a late roster push but ultimately didn’t do enough to overcome long odds and find a spot on the 53. The news was first reported by Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson chimes in on contract negotiations with Ravens
As the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson close in on his Week One deadline for doing a long-term deal, Jackson has peeled back the curtain, a bit, on social media. Responding to Twitter users who made comments about his status, Jackson dropped a few hints about what he may be looking for. And he seems to be looking for a Deshaun Watson-style fully-guaranteed deal.
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team
One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
NBC Sports
Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
NBC Sports
With preseason done, here's a Commanders 53-man roster projection
The Washington Commanders will cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Here, Pete Hailey predicts who those 53 will be. Notes: Three passers make the squad and the best-case scenario, obviously, is that only one plays meaningful snaps. Wentz's supporting cast is well-rounded, and if he's healthy and in control of the starting job all year long, Washington's chances of qualifying for the postseason will be legitimate... Heinicke is a top-tier backup and should he be needed for whatever reason, he'll give the club a jolt... Howell has shown enough this summer to suggest he could, at least, reach Heinicke's level in the future, if not perhaps more. In 2022, however, he'll be on the bench barring something extreme.
NBC Sports
King: If cut by 49ers, Jimmy G shouldn't rush to Seahawks
The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco could be entering its final hours. NFL teams will trim rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline at 1 p.m. PT, meaning the 49ers will make a decision to either release Garoppolo and save $25.5 million in cap space or give Garoppolo a coveted spot on their crowded 53-man roster.
Nominate your coach for Packers coach of the week
The Green Bay Packers are seeking nominations for high school coaches to be the Packers Coach of the Week.
NBC Sports
Bears to release Mario Edwards
The Bears are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players. Chicago is releasing defensive lineman Mario Edwards, a league source told PFT on Tuesday. Edwards had signed a three-year deal with the Bears in March 2021, albeit under the team’s previous regime. He appeared in 12 games with one start in 2021, recording 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, five quarterback hits, and one pass defensed.
Comments / 0