Eugene DMV closed through Sept. 5 during move to new location west of Valley River Center

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
The Eugene Department of Motor Vehicles office will be closed Aug. 29 through Sept. 5 while it moves into a new location west of the main Valley River Center mall building.

The DMV will be moving out of its location inside the Valley River Center to 499 Valley River Center, a building west of the Round1 arcade and bowling alley. Previously, Eugene Crossfit was at that location. It will also be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day.

Eugene-area residents who need to visit a DMV in-person during the closure can visit the Springfield office at 204 N. 30th St. Eugene office staff will be temporarily assigned to the Springfield office to maximize its capacity during the closure, according to a news release.

Oregon plates:Local artist's work, now available on Oregon license plates, hung as mural in Eugene Airport

The new location's hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Wednesdays when the office opens at 10 a.m.

The Eugene DMV has been in a temporary location inside Valley River Center since January. Its last permanent location was at 2870 W. 10th Place in west Eugene, where it had been since 1985. But the site became too small to meet the needs of the growing Eugene area, said DMV spokesperson Lauren Mulligan in December.

Previous reporting:Eugene DMV moving to Valley River Center mall to allow for greater capacity

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

