Bowling Green, KY

247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game

The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
College Heights Herald

WKU’s Greenwell departs for University of Louisville

Zach Greenwell, WKU’s senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy, and mens’ basketball, announced Monday that he will be leaving WKU for the University of Louisville after spending the last 15 years of his life on the Hill. “I wouldn’t leave for almost any other position, but...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022

It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

C-47 flies above Clarksville on Monday

About a dozen representatives of the Clarksville area media were invited on Monday, Aug. 29 to fly aboard the C-47 That’s All, Brother aircraft by invitation of the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). The flight was as thrilling as the invitation itself by way of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
msn.com

Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville With Severe Injuries After Crash

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm a man was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car at the intersection of Croft Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Section of Middle Bridge Road to be closed starting Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, a section of Middle Bridge Road between Pedigo Way and Ken Bale Boulevard (Shive Lane) will be closed to traffic. The City of Bowling Green says the project will include a storm system installation, and the closure should last until Friday, Sept. 2.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Stonemeadow Road results in fatality

Clarksville Police have updated the story on the crash yesterday near Richview Middle School to say one person died as a result of the crash, involving three vehicles, on Monday, Aug. 29 that closed portions of Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road. The 3-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of Warfield...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

