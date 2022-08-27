Read full article on original website
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game
The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
College Heights Herald
WKU’s Greenwell departs for University of Louisville
Zach Greenwell, WKU’s senior associate athletic director for communications, brand strategy, and mens’ basketball, announced Monday that he will be leaving WKU for the University of Louisville after spending the last 15 years of his life on the Hill. “I wouldn’t leave for almost any other position, but...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Clark Lea said following Vanderbilt's dominant Week 0 win at Hawaii
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores went out to Hawaii on Saturday night and left the island with a massive 63-10 victory. After the game, Lea was understandably in a good mood, having just won the season opener by 53 points. Here’s some of what Lea said in his postgame...
Look: Late 99-yard scoop and score propels No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) past No. 22 Thompson (Alabama)
Lipscomb Academy looks legit. For the second week in a row, the top-ranked team in Tennessee left the state and returned home with a victory against a national power. Lipscomb, the No. 21 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings, traveled to Alabama and knocked off No. 22 Thompson in ...
2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair reaches record-breaking attendance
The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
whvoradio.com
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
clarksvillenow.com
Voting begins for Clarksville’s Best 2022: free to enter, free to vote, free to win!
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voting is under way, and you’re all set to pick your favorite restaurants, shops, schools and more in the big annual Clarksville’s Best contest!. The entrants were nominated by your friends and neighbors, and they’re in over 155 categories, divided into eight...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
mainstreetclarksville.com
C-47 flies above Clarksville on Monday
About a dozen representatives of the Clarksville area media were invited on Monday, Aug. 29 to fly aboard the C-47 That’s All, Brother aircraft by invitation of the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). The flight was as thrilling as the invitation itself by way of...
msn.com
Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
wkdzradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville With Severe Injuries After Crash
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm a man was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car at the intersection of Croft Street.
wnky.com
Section of Middle Bridge Road to be closed starting Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, a section of Middle Bridge Road between Pedigo Way and Ken Bale Boulevard (Shive Lane) will be closed to traffic. The City of Bowling Green says the project will include a storm system installation, and the closure should last until Friday, Sept. 2.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Stonemeadow Road results in fatality
Clarksville Police have updated the story on the crash yesterday near Richview Middle School to say one person died as a result of the crash, involving three vehicles, on Monday, Aug. 29 that closed portions of Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road. The 3-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of Warfield...
